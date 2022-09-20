WWE May Lose Hulu Streaming Service

The referee has begun the 10-second count out for WWE and Hulu’s streaming deal.

If no agreement is made by Saturday, the content may be removed.

The issue is over second-day streaming rights for the wrestling organization’s programming. Currently, Hulu has exclusive streaming rights to live WWE programming — including their weekly RAW, Smackdown, and NXT shows — for the first 30 days. The shows then appear on Peacock via the WWE Network.

WWE and Hulu’s deal is set to expire Saturday (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, “The two sides are still attempting to negotiate a new deal for second-day rights and talks remain ongoing.”

Hulu and the WWE became partners in 2012. Since then, however, the streaming platform has undergone major changes. Disney became its majority owner after purchasing Fox’s 67% of the company. NBCUniversal owns the remaining 33%. Plus, WWE CEO Vince McMahon recently retired.

Hypothetically, Peacock could just stream the shows themselves the day after they originally air.