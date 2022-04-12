Declan McMahon, Son of WWE Legend Shane McMahon, Commits To Indiana

He most likely won’t be jumping off cages anymore, but that doesn’t mean Shane McMahon is fading away. His son Declan James McMahon will be carrying on the name outside of the squared circle and onto the gridiron after he committed to play football for Indiana this past week.

The younger McMahon visited the campus back in March and received an offer to be a preferred walk-on for the Hoosiers. He also reportedly had interest from Fordham and East Carolina University during his recruitment process. McMahon mentioned on Twitter that he had taken visits to Duke and Rutgers as well.

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO pic.twitter.com/Tpb0OxVzSg — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) April 7, 2022

Declan has played running back and a little quarterback during his time at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, New York. It seems as though the athletic ability just runs in the family. His father Shane wrestled in some of the craziest matches in WWE history. Declan’s grandfather Vince McMahon is the current chairman of the WWE, but he was once the most hated villain in all of professional wrestling. Vince recently returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38.

I really start to feel old when I learn that Shane McMahon has a son who will now be playing college football. Maybe one day Declan McMahon will step inside the squared circle for a match, but for now, he is focused on the Indiana Hoosiers and smashing heads on the football field.