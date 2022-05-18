WWE Legend Jimmy Duggan Reveals Cancer Return

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jimmy Duggan took to Instagram this week to share that the cancer he attempted to eradicate last fall has returned.

“The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early, but still, it’s a very terrifying time for me and my family,” he shares.

According to the video posted to Instagram, Duggan, 68, will undergo radiation treatment five days a week for eight weeks, effective immediately. He says he will chronicle his continued journey through treatment with the hopes that doing so will help others.

“I know a lot of men, a lot of families are gonna go through this,” he says, suggesting that he currently suffers from prostate cancer, though he never reveals his precise diagnosis. He also says he had his prostate removed last October.

Duggan first came onto the professional wrestling scene in 1987, when WWE was still WWF. Then in 1988, he won the first Royal Rumble. He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

He and his wife Debra now travel the country, and will continue to do so, despite the recent setback in his health.

“The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re gonna do,” Duggan says. “So, I’m afraid I’m gonna make most shows, but some shows, I’m gonna have to postpone or cancel. And I’m sorry about that, but that’s the way it’s got to be.”

He closes the video with a heartfelt message to his fans:

“You folks have helped me through an awful, awful lot over the years, many times before, and sharing this with you is gonna help me get through this. So thank you. And please don’t feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome. And remember, I’ll get through this. Thanks very much folks.”

A true warrior’s spirit. Our best wishes — indeed, our “thoughts and prayers” — to Duggan and his family during this challenging time.