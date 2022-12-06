WWE Legend Barry Windham Suffered ‘Massive’ Heart Attack

Wrestlemania legend and WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, 62, suffered a life-threatening health complication on Friday.

According to reports, Windham was at an Atlanta airport when he suffered a “massive heart attack” and required ICU attention. Windham’s niece, Mika Rotunda, released a social media post, sharing the unfortunate news.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: “With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.”

Rotunda also shared a GoFundMe link to assist the ex-wrestler as the family struggles to cover the “life-saving” trip to the hospital now that Windham’s without health insurance.

Follow the link for further details. 💔https://t.co/hXVBvnxLA1 — Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) December 5, 2022

She noted that the physical strain of his decades of wrestling played a role in his health scare last week.

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is in ICU after sufferering a massive heart attack Friday. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/G5Jav3KyRQ — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) December 5, 2022

“To face these times is one of great stress and hardship,” she wrote. “As well as one that comes with extensive medical expenses he is taking on. That is overwhelming to say the least.”

The 6-foot-5 ex-Four Horseman, alongside Ric Flair, participated in the first-ever Wrestlemania event in 1985 and rose to WWE prominence until retiring in 2010.

BARRY WINDHAM TOUGHEST MAN IN THE SPORT. I LOVE HIM FOREVER HE MY BROTHER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 5, 2022

Barry Windham vs. Terry Funk. Two of the all-time greatest tear it up in Puerto Rico! (1986) 👑🖤 pic.twitter.com/75PeL35Ppz — Vintage Puroresu プロレス (@vintagepuro) December 5, 2022

