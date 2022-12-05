WWE Honors Heroic Bristol Police Officer

The WWE took some time ahead of a recent show in Hartford, Connecticut to honor one of the city’s finest.

Back in October, two Bristol police officers — Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy — were killed in the line of duty after being ambushed while responding to a 911 call. Officer Alec Iurato was also on the scene. The suspect reportedly fired 80 rounds during the shootout, including one that injured Iurato.

However, according to officials, Iurato was able to fire a shot that killed the suspect.

In the aftermath of the tragedy that took two officers’ lives, Iurato has been hailed as a hero. As he so obviously should.

The WWE honored him in its own unique way.

The WWE invited Iurato out to the November 18 taping of Friday Night Smackdown at Hartford’s XL Center. There, the company honored the heroic officer with a championship belt.

The Bristol Police Department shared some photos of Iurato receiving his new belt at the taping.

Officer Alec Iurato received a championship belt from the WWE at a recent Friday Night Smackdown taping in Hartford last month. (Facebook/Bristol Connecticut Police Department)

WWE superstars Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, and Sonya Deville were on hand to take some photos with Iurato and his belt. The Bristol Police recently shared those photos on the department’s Facebook page.

It’s very cool to see the WWE honoring a true hero.

All the best to the families of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as the rest of the Bristol Police Department as they continue to deal with the aftermath of an unimaginable tragedy.