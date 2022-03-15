WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Dead At 63

Videos by OutKick

WWE opened up Monday Night Raw with the tragic news that Scott Hall passed away Monday night at the age of 63.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Hall had been hospitalized at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia since Saturday, after suffering multiple heart attacks. Hall recently underwent hip surgery and had serious complications resulting from a loose blood clot.

One of Hall’s best friends and fellow wrestler, Kevin Nash, posted an update on Instagram Monday morning that Hall would be taken off life support once his family was in place.

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place, they will discontinue life support,” Nash wrote. “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken, and I’m so very f–king sad. I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”

Hall rose to prominence under the character “Razor Ramon,” after signing with Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1992. It didn’t take long before Ramon was thrust into top storylines, winning the Intercontinental Championship during an episode of Raw in October 1993.

Ramon and Shawn Michaels notably fought for the title in a ladder match at WrestleMania X from Madison Square Garden. Ramon was the victor in one of the most memorable matches in the company’s history.

Photo via: WWE.com

During the summer of 1996, the “Monday Night Wars” were in full swing, with the WWF’s Raw going head-to-head with World Championship Wrestling’s (WCW) Monday Nitro for ratings supremacy.

With a blank check to work with, WCW executive producer Eric Bischoff went to work at acquiring top WWF talents. Among the first to make the move was Ramon, who worked under his real name in WCW. He initially came in with Nash, known in the WWF as “Diesel.” Like Hall, Diesel went under his real name of Kevin Nash in WCW.

The duo went on to combine forces with Hulk Hogan to form the “New World Order” (NWO) faction. The group was an instant success, catapulting WCW to the top of professional wrestling. With the NWO on the top of the card, Nitro defeated Raw in the ratings for 83 weeks in a row, spanning from 1996-98.

Photo via: WWE.com

Hall later made his way back to the WWF in February 2002 and faced “Stone Cold Steve Austin” at WrestleMania X8 from the SkyDome. Hall was pinned after taking two Stone Cold Stunners.

Among his long list of accomplishments, Hall was a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion and a four-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as Ramon in 2014 and part of the NWO in 2020.

A quote that will live on forever, you will be missed Scott Hall 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oMgvqISRAD — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 14, 2022

After news of his passing spread, many in the professional wrestling penned tributes via Twitter.

Saddened to hear about Scott Hall’s passing. The Bad Guy was always great to my brother & I. My thoughts go out to his family & loved ones. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/cOxea6DvWF — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 15, 2022

My heart and prayers go out to the family of Scott Hall. He was a great wrestler, a likable guy, and will be missed.



As some of you may remember, I had the pleasure of wrestling my last singles match in WWE against Razor Ramon. pic.twitter.com/Xn0iyXsP0v — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 15, 2022

