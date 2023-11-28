WWE Had Its Biggest Day Ever On Social Media Thanks To CM Punk…And Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

Plenty make fun of professional wrestling for being fake, but there’s nothing phony about these numbers.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced last night that this past weekend’s surprise return of WWE superstar CM Punk at WWE Survivor Series broke all their previous social media records.

Over 71 million people viewed the clip of CM Punk’s return – the most ever for the wrestling organization. And if that wasn’t enough, on Twitter (X) alone 24+ million people watched it, also setting a record.

You can be sure the WWE is screaming, in the words of Stone Cold Steve Austin, “gimme a hell yeah!”

🚨| FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2014 CM PUNK IS BACK IN WWE OH MY GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/wP3MiqK9BO — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 26, 2023

CM PUNK IS ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS MODERN WRESTLERS

Nearly 10 years since leaving the WWE, Punk surprised Chicago’s Allstate Arena on Saturday when his theme music hit and he walked out to a monstrous ovation just as the pay-per-view was going off the air.

However, last night in Nashville, Punk finally took the microphone again for the first time in nearly a decade, letting loose everything that he’s been holding in. The Bridgestone Arena crowd went absolutely wild. And that includes our fearless leader, Clay Travis, who was in attendance!

Not bad seats. Kids are going crazy. pic.twitter.com/eRQ1TfeyzG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 28, 2023

You never know where the Travis family might show up. Pulled the @seanhannity and WWE Raw doubleheader, first time ever? Thanks @jacobu & @AlexiLalas for a fun night. pic.twitter.com/18y5NiFSb8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 28, 2023

WWE HAD THEIR MOST VIEWED SOCIAL MEDIA CLIPS EVER

CM Punk’s wrestling career has been one of greatness and controversy.

With a moniker and t-shirts that say “Best In The World,” Punk truly believes that he is, for better or worse. This has led to him having legitimate real life backstage drama (and even fights) during his previous run in the WWE as well as most recently in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

For wrestling fans on social media – Punk is like LeBron James – you either love him or hate him, but either way, you are going to talk about him. WWE and COO Triple H knew this and thus decided to bring him back.

And any wrestling fan knows that Punk isn’t going to let this second opportunity pass him by.

“Looks like hell has frozen over,” Punk said as soon as he grabbed the microphone last night in Nashville. “Once upon a time, an American Dream once taught me that as long as you speak from the heart, you cannot go wrong because it is the truth. And this is the truth… I’m home!”

“Some people are afraid that tomorrow morning when they wake up they’re gonna have to come to terms with the fact that they’re best efforts at being the best in the world in this ring, on this microphone even at commentary isn’t just false but it’s a lie because the best in the world is back and the best in the world is standing in the middle of the ring live and in living color in Nashville, Tennessee, on a Monday night and his name is CM Punk,” the multi-WWE Champion said.

One thing’s for certain, the WWE’s gamble on CM Punk has already paid off – in hype, social media views, merchandise, and oh yeah – profit.