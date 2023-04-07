WWE Apologies For Auschwitz Prison Video

Videos by OutKick

World Wrestling Entertainment is apologizing for its poor decision to include Auschwitz prison footage in one of their WrestleMania video packages.

The wrestling promotion came under heavy criticism once fans realized that the video included parts from the German-controlled Polish concentration camp where more than 1 million Jewish people were murdered.

So WWE used footage of Auschwitz in the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio video package that aired on its pre-show. Relevant shot is at about the 15-second mark. What an unforced error that is. pic.twitter.com/DbZY9BOOx5 — Kenny (@fusionaddict) April 2, 2023

The video was part of a promotional package ahead of last weekend’s WrestleMania 39 match featuring Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

In a statement provided to The Washington Post, the WWE said, “We had no knowledge of what was depicted. As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately.”

The Auschwitz Memorial, however, doesn’t seem to agree.

“The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake,” the Memorial tweeted, while adding that it was “shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.”

The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.https://t.co/b4bbYgWPwj https://t.co/Xud4rbhEUS pic.twitter.com/tuJrzmK6mQ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 5, 2023

Reaction on social media to the blunder was mixed. Some called it obviously horrible, but others said that it may had just been an honest mistake by some digital person who grabbed various stock footage without realizing exactly what photos and videos they would be using.

WrestleMania 39 was an enormous success for the recently purchased company, bringing in one of its highest viewership ratings ever.