WWE and AEW Prepare For Bidding War For GOAT-Worthy Wrestler, Kazuchika Okada

Videos by OutKick

You may have never heard the name Kazuchika Okada. He is a Mount Rushmore professional wrestler, residing in Japan.

When we say “wrestler,” we don’t mean “sports entertainer” like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, or Hulk Hogan.

Okada is on a short list of the greatest in-ring wrestlers of all time. He is the Shohei Ohtani of professional wrestling And not because he is Japanese. But because he’s that good.

Okada is soon to be a free agent.

Thursday, Okada, 36, announced he was departing New Japan Pro Wrestling, of which he was the face for the past decade.

New Japan is the third largest wrestling promotion worldwide, behind the U.S-based WWE and AEW, respectively.

Reports say Okada could sign with TNA Wrestling, a distant fourth promotion. But that’s just leverage. He’s not leaving Japan, where he was born and lives, to join an inferior brand with a pocket budget.

Okada is going to either AEW or WWE. It will be his choice. Both promotions are gearing up for a bidding war for his services.

According to Sports Illustrated, WWE executives Triple H and Shawn Michaels plan to sell Okada on the idea of performing at WrestleMania, a dream of his.

AEW owner Tony Khan plans to counter by telling Okada won’t have to move to the U.S. full-time to work for AEW.

“If Okada wants to continue living in Japan, he can still sign with AEW. But that would not work in WWE, where he would need to relocate to Florida.

“A point of emphasis, which strongly plays into AEW’s favor, is that Tony Khan is willing to sign Kazuchika Okada regardless of where he lives. If Okada wants to continue living in Japan, he can still sign with AEW. But that would not work in WWE, where he would need to relocate to Florida,” says SI.

WWE vs. AEW

Financial offers from AEW and WWE tend to be in the same ballpark, at least for stars. Okada is a star.

Thus, AEW vs. WWE is often a matter of preference for talents.

Let’s run through some of the differences:

WWE provides a bigger, more mainstream platform. AEW provides a better lifestyle, with fewer days on the road.

Okada’s autonomous, hard-hitting ring style is better suited for AEW. But WWE’s more scripted, lighter style of wrestling could appeal to Okada as he ages.

AEW would offer Okada more opportunities to earn 5-star ratings with “dream rematches” against Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jay White.

Note: Okada-Omega 4, at Osaka-Jo Hall in 2018, is wrestling guru Dave Meltzer’s highest-rated match on record, the only bout to ever earn 7 stars.

Here are some highlights from the match:

Nonetheless, WWE would offer Okada fresher feuds with matches against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight.

AEW has more of a need for Okada atop its card, with long-term injuries to MJF, Omega, and Adam Cole.

WWE has a better track record of elevating talents to the top of its card.

And so on. Each promotion has a counter for the other’s jabs.

Except in one area.

AEW has a working relationship with New Japan. WWE does not. Meaning, Okada could still appear at major New Japan events should he sign with AEW.

Several top AEW performers, like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, appeared at WrestleKingdom this month.

WrestleKingdom is the Japanese WrestleMania. The atmosphere is unmatched:

Conclusion

AEW’s option to double dip, in two separate nations, could be the difference in Okada’s decision.

New Japan’s four biggest global stars over the past decade were Okada, Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jay White. Omega, Ospreay, and White have all since departed New Japan for AEW, despite interest from WWE.

AEW appears to have the inside track in signing top stars away from New Japan, even being a clear No. 2 to WWE in the marketplace.

So, we agree with SI in that AEW is the slight favorite to sign Okada.

We’d put the chances at 55-45, in favor of AEW.

Either way, for those who’ve never seen Okada perform, having him on U.S. television will be a treat.