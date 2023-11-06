Wrong Team Favored On Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

Chargers vs. Jets, 8:15 ET

I was on a nice little streak in the NFL, but that came to an end this weekend as Thursday I lost by taking an over in a game with a total of 37. Then I decided another game with a total of a 37 would be an under. I was wrong on both. But, I got the victory in the Bills vs. Bengals game and was happy to see that one come through and now at least have a chance to go 2-2 on the Week 9. Tonight, we try and close the week out on a happy note with the Chargers taking on the Jets.

The Chargers are one of the most frustrating teams in the entire NFL. They have a good young quarterback, a versatile and talented running back, and one of the better wide receivers. Their defense has some talented pieces but they don’t seem to get a good effort for a full game every week. Their offense is producing 24.9 points per game this season, but the defense is allowing 24.0 points per game to opponents. Looking at their team stats, it is a little shocking to see just how even the Chargers offense is in comparison to the opponents. If the Chargers are bolstered by their offense and their defense brings them down, the Jets are the exact opposite. Their defense will keep them in games and should make it hard on Justin Herbert to make an impact in this game. The Jets offense though leaves a lot to be desired without Aaron Rodgers making things work. It will be interesting to see how the Chargers offense approaches this game. If they keep Herbert upright and give him time, he should be able to complete throws. If the defensive pressure gets there, the Jets will win this game.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Jets are sitting at 4-3 which is fairly remarkable considering they haven’t had Rodgers since the first drive of their season. Zach Wilson gets a lot of hate, and while he isn’t the most talented quarterback, he has led the Jets to game-winning or trying drives when it matters most. The problem is that the Jets have enough talent that they shouldn’t need to be playing close games if Wilson could play better in the first 50 or so minutes of the game. The Chargers defense will allow plenty of opportunities for Wilson to put together long drives. The Jets offensive line isn’t the best, but should be able to complete with the Chargers, even if they won’t produce a flawless game. I’d like to see the Jets get Breece Hall the ball and see if he can open up some opportunities in the passing game. Right now it seems like most teams are willing to stop the run and dare Wilson to beat them. He hasn’t really proven that he can beat opposing defenses though, so the strategy is working. Still, Hall hasn’t played all year and has been a reliable option – he has 443 yards and 2 touchdowns on 78 carries. If they put him in play-action situations and make the Chargers at least second guess what the Jets offense might do, their offense could look better.

I am a Herbert fan, but I don’t have much confidence that he can lead the Chargers to a win on the road. I think the Jets are the better team in this one with the defense leading the way. I also think there is a fairly simple and effective option for a game plan for their offense to win. I don’t need Wilson to be amazing, but if he can put together a few drives and Hall can provide balance, I think the Jets can win the game. I’m going to take the points with the Jets to be safe, but I’ll put a sprinkle on the moneyline as well.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024