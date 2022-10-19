Wrong Team Favored: BET Trail Blazers ATS Vs. Kings

Frankly, it’s shocking that the Portland Trail Blazers are getting points when they meet the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center Wednesday. This is only the 2nd time Portland has been an underdog in Sactown since the start of 2016.

I don’t understand what people see in the Kings. Several NBA betting podcasts pegged Sacramento as a breakout candidate entering this season.

But, that narrative is similar to the Detroit Lions going Over their regular-season win total in the NFL. Neither the Lions nor the Kings improved much in the offseason yet are expected to be better.

Portland gets back one of the best scorers in the NBA, Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers will be in the thick of a playoff hunt this season and the Kings will be lucky to make the play-in tourney.

Betting Details (DraftKings)

Moneyline: TRAIL BLAZERS (+120) , Kings (-140)

, Kings (-140) Against the spread (ATS): TRAIL BLAZERS +2.5 (-110) , Kings -2.5 (-110)

, Kings -2.5 (-110) Total (O/U) — 229 — O: -110, U: -110

Where are the Kings better than the Trail Blazers? Sactown has one legitimate starter (big Domantas Sabonis) and a bunch of bench players. Portland has by far the best player on the floor with solid supporting pieces.

Trail Blazers SG Anfernee Simons should thrive off-ball playing alongside Lillard since Simons is an elite catch-and-shoot floor-spacer. Portland F Jerami Grant was the Denver Nuggets’ starting wing when they made the Western Conference Finals in the bubble.

Also, Trail Blazers big Jusuf Nurkic dominated the Kings last season. Nurkic averaged 20.7 points in three games vs. Sacramento on 68.0% true shooting with 15.7 rebounds and a +28 net rating.

Finally, not only do I get the better team but the public is all over the Kings. Per Pregame.com, roughly 90% of the money is on Sacramento ATS at the time of publishing. It’s outrageous that 90% of the market is backing a Kings team that hasn’t proven anything or upgraded their roster.

BET: Trail Blazers +2.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook and ‘sprinkle’ on Portland’s ML (+120)

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

