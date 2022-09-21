Wrong Side Favored in West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday, 7:30 ET

We are starting to get some earlier games in the football calendar for college. While many will be focused on the NFL, I like the matchup tonight between West Virginia and Virginia Tech. This is starting to look like more and more of a coin flip game. Let’s see where each team is and if we can make a play on the game.

West Virginia isn’t usually a team you think of for great offensive powerhouse in football, and this team at the end of the year might not be, but right now, their offense has been very good in the early going with the passing connection between JT Daniels and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton already accounting for four touchdowns. Almost half of Daniels yards have gone to Ford-Wheaton. The running game hasn’t been a slouch either with CJ Donaldson leading the way to 274 yards and six touchdowns so far. They are putting up points in just about every game they play. Even against Pitt, they scored 31 points. Unfortunately for them, they lost that game and the next one because their defense just isn’t very reliable. The defense isn’t giving up a ridiculous amount of yardage, but they aren’t getting stops when they need to.

Virginia Tech has looked pretty solid after the opening loss to Old Dominion. That game, and that loss, really needs to be put squarely on the shoulders of Grant Wells. He threw four interceptions in it and it resulted in the game-winning drive for the Monarchs. Since that game, Wells hasn’t thrown an interception, and wouldn’t you know it, the Hokies haven’t lost a game. Being able to control the field and manage the offense has proved to be a winning combination. If Wells can avoid turnovers in this one, I think we can see Virginia Tech steal this game. There really hasn’t been anyone standing out on the squad offensively, but defensively, I’ve been impressed with their rushing defense. Right now, they are only allowing 42 yards on the ground. This should be an interesting matchup against Donaldson. It also is worth pointing out that they are doing pretty well in the passing game too.

I think the total in this one was right to come down about a field goal. I am not surprised about that movement at all. I am concerned I didn’t get the best number so I’ll avoid playing it, but my lean as of now is over. I think this could be a close game and we could see overtime adding points for us. I do think that the Virginia Tech defense is going to be tough for West Virginia to beat. We’ve already seen them lose to Pitt and Kansas. Sure, they looked great last week, but that was against an inferior opponent. As long as Wells can control the ball, the Hokies should come out on top. I’ll take the money line here and skip the points. Virginia Tech +100.

