Wrestling Community Reacts After Legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Suffers A Stroke

Videos by OutKick

Jerry “The King” Lawler has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Action 5 News reports that the 73-year-old wrestling and broadcast legend suffered a stroke and underwent surgery at a Florida hospital on Monday. He reportedly was at home when the incident happened.

Lawler is currently recovering in the hospital.

“The King” is one of the most famous wrestlers and personalities – having a career that has spawned over 5 decades since debuting in 1970. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Thoughts and prayers have been pouring in from across the wrestling world on social media.

Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time.



Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future. ❤️ https://t.co/TLcBP9EUH4 — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 7, 2023

Hey folks, it's been reported that Jerry Lawler was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency (possible stroke), so please keep The King in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/rqqvGLKtLR — Paul Orndorff (@Pau1Orndorff) February 7, 2023

Thinking about you & wishing you all the best, @JerryLawler! pic.twitter.com/juKOba5dF5 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 7, 2023

LAWLER HAS HAD HEALTH ISSUES

Jerry Lawler has had serious health conditions in the past.

He previously suffered a stroke in 2018. He also had a heart attack during an on-air broadcast in 2012 where he had to receive CPR.

The King has been one of the staples of the wrestling world for decades. He has held numerous titles across various wrestling promotions and territories such as the NWA, AWA, WCCW, and WWF.

He is also known for his feud with actor Andy Kaufman, which gained international fame.

After his wrestling career, Lawler became part of the legendary WWE broadcasting team along with Jim Ross. Although he still appeared in various matches from time to time, as recent as a few weeks ago.

Prayers to @JerryLawler right now. Saw him back in January and we need the king! #JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/A4UpKHdak9 — TLD (@TLDWrestling) February 7, 2023

OutKick will continue to update Lawler’s condition as more information becomes available.