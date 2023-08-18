Wrestler Cash Wheeler Arrested In Road Rage Incident

Videos by OutKick

AEW star Cash Wheeler is in trouble after what a police affidavit describes as a road rage incident.

According to WESH-TV, the 36-year-old wrestler was arrested on Friday in Orlando and charged with a felony related to an incident reported to have happened in July.

TMZ reports that a man told police that a Jeep Gladiator had been driving behind “weaving in and out of traffic” and “honking its horn.” The man told police he pulled over onto the shoulder, but the driver of the Jeep — alleged to have been Wheeler — pulled alongside him. The driver then flashed a black semi-automatic handgun at him while giving him “a strong stare.”

The driver who reported the incident allegedly got photos of the car and its license plate.

Wheeler — whose real name is Daniel Wheeler — was booked into the Orange County jail after being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

During his hearing, state prosecutors claimed that Wheeler had flashed a gun at the alleged victim.

Wheeler has been ordered not to contact the alleged victim and is also required to turn over any weapons he owns to authorities within 12 hours of being released.

Following news of Wheeler’s run-in with the law, AEW released a statement.

“AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities,” it reads.

Before joining AEW, Wheeler was known for having been part of the WWE. With them, he wrestled under the name Dash Wheeler.

His arrest comes just before AEW holds a major pay-per-view event at London’s Wembley Stadium. That’s scheduled for Aug. 27.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle