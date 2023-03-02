Would You Pay $10 To Stream One Game From Your Favorite Team?

Videos by OutKick

I can not wait for the inevitable day when someone comes up with a concept of individual streaming channels collectively all found on one entity that can be paid for in monthly allotments under a single price.

In fact, I think I’ll name it “Able.” Able sounds like a great word for it.

In the ever-changing and I hesitate to say “evolving,” world of sports media, Madison Square Garden and their MSG Networks announced on Wednesday that they will be launching a premium subscription services.

MSG+ will offer fans the chance to watch the New York Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Buffalo Sabres all in one place.

But, it’s going to cost you… a lot.

Fans can choose to pay $29.99 a month or an annual $309.99 for the service.

… In this economy?!

That price is more than it costs someone to have the standard HBO Max and Netflix monthly packages combined. That’s a big ask.

Madison Square Garden and MSG Networks are launching a streaming service. (Photo by: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MSG+ WILL OFFER INDIVIDUAL GAMES FOR $10 EACH

But it doesn’t end there.

If you want to watch a SINGLE game stream of the Islanders, Devils or Rangers, you can do so for the comforting price of just $9.99.

I’m sorry, but I can’t think of any game I’d pay ten bucks to watch. I’d sooner go down to a bar and at least have a couple drinks and watch a game with friends and strangers than pay for that at my house.

Every week I feel like I’m writing a piece about a new streaming service. And I’m a millennial – someone who lives in the streaming and online world. If it’s confusing for ME, you can only imagine how difficult it may be for the elderly or those that have a lot more to worry about than I do.

The current state of broadcast media and the battle over enormous rights fees, games, and licenses has put many of the regional sports networks in jeopardy.. Two weeks ago, Bally Sports Group announced that their over 40+ teams that they broadcast may be affected due to their parent company Diamond Sports Group’s expected Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

There’s been reports that if DSG goes under, they would sell the rights to the individual sports leagues who would then take control of them and most likely add them to their digital streaming properties. (MLB Network and MLB.tv would host more MLB games, etc)

MSG CEO James Dolan is looking to get into the world of streaming. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TOO MANY STREAMING OPTIONS?

Teams such as the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox have been able to thrive because of the sheer historic prospect of their franchises. The Red Sox are part of a larger deal that also includes the Bruins, that airs on NESN at $30 a month. The Los Angeles Clippers launched their own subscription service called “ClipperVision” for $99 for the season.

MSG+ is hoping that the tri-state New York sports fan will do the same. It will be interesting to see if it works out. One thing that needs to be mentioned is that sports fans can opt in for the four or five months a year that their teams are actually playing, and then opt-out every year.

A more looming question is just how long the streaming bubble continues until it pops and we all yearn for the days of… cable.