Would Deion Sanders Ever Coach In The NFL? Coach Prime Sounds Content In College

There’s not a day that goes by in which Deion Sanders isn’t thinking about the future. Whether it be what his players at Colorado are doing in the workout room or how he can continue attracting elite prospects, while building a program. But one thing he’s not thinking about is the NFL.

Starting his college head coaching career at Jackson State was the first chapter in regards to his climb up the collegiate coaching ladder. We witnessed the success that Deion had in Mississippi, when there were many doubters that thought it wouldn’t work. Not only did he bring back a winning culture at the HBCU, but he changed the way people looked at him.

Sure, there were times that some of it seemed a bit much, with the television cameras and the way he found success compared to other HBCU’s. But in the end, it set him up for the next step in his career at Colorado.

Now, the college football team in Boulder has been a non-stop recruiting machine, which came with a few negatives as well. But through all of the players entering the portal and Sanders doing a complete overhaul of the Colorado team, he had a plan. There’s no such thing as bad press, which the Buffaloes have taken full advantage of.

Deion Sanders is already thinking about 2024 and beyond, while preparing for the season opener at TCU. But in terms of one day coaching in the NFL, don’t look for Coach Prime to ever make that jump, and for good reason.

Colorado and Deion Sanders will be in Fox’s first two noon broadcasts of the 2023 season. (Credit: Getty Images)

Deion Sanders Has No Ambition To Coach In The NFL

Let’s look at the obvious here, which is that Deion Sanders style wouldn’t work in the NFL. He admits this when discussing the future. The work he puts in on the recruiting trail, being a role model for college kids, while also being able to run the program how he wants is all he needs.

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL. I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs,” Sanders told Cowboys Country. “I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes. We’re gonna do it this way, work out as a team. The only thing that will be individual about you is the way you play. I’m a little different, I’m cut a little different.”

He’s right. Deion Sanders is different, and a coach that could have success beyond Boulder, Colorado if he can prove it on the field. The job that would make the most sense for Sanders if he has success would be Florida State. But Mike Norvell seems to have turned tings around in Tallahassee, when it looked bleak for a while.

If success is cultivated at Colorado, there will be plenty of powerful college programs looking to hire Deion Sanders in 3-5 years. But, he’s still yet to coach a game at the FBS level. Sanders can win off the field, which he has proven in just six months at Colorado. The 2023 season will not be the point of judgement for Sanders, that will come in the two years that follow.

But if things don’t work out on the college level, would Sanders entertain the idea of becoming an assistant NFL coach?

“I’m not an assistant coach. That is not me. I am a head coach, I know what I am. I don’t settle for mediocrity whatsoever.”