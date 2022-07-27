World’s Tallest Teenager Olivier Rioux Looks Like An Absolute Beast During Summer Basketball Action

Start pooling your money, college basketball fans.

Meet 7-foot-6 16-year-old basketball player Olivier Rioux, who’s also known as the World’s Tallest Teenager by the Guinness Book of World Records. That’s Canadian national Rioux, who just finished up his freshman year at the IMG Academy, at a travel basketball showcase over the weekend looking like an absolute beast — and more than just a giant stick standing in the lane — to the point where we could be looking at the next big (literally) thing in college basketball.

Rioux spent part of his summer playing on Canada’s U17 World Cup team in Spain against some of the world’s best young big men who were a year older than the World’s Tallest Teenager. Even though he averaged just 2.7 points and 4.7 rebounds during the World Cup, Olivier left an impression.

“Rioux is not really a high-level prospect at the moment but he also was only born in 2006,” FIBA noted in its evaluation of the big man. “He is very raw and also not very fluid or athletic. If Rioux puts in the time to work on his inside game at both ends of the floor and pick up a little bit of quickness, the basketball world could see him as early as next summer at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2023.”

Fast-forward to this past weekend’s action here in the U.S. where Rioux showed that he’s filling out and capable of getting off his feet. Oh, and throw elbows.

This is exactly the type of footage that causes basketball fans to start drooling — a giant with a pulse who wants to get after it and show emotions. All this at 16!

7-foot-6 high school freshman Olivier Rioux is a force in the paint 😤 pic.twitter.com/BDf86dgui2 — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 25, 2022

Guinness noted in 2021 when they named Rioux the World’s Tallest Teenager that he was 7.5 pounds at birth. Completely normal.

Then he grew to 16 pounds in the first month and shot up to 5-foot-2 by fifth grade. Doctors thought he’d finish growing at 6-foot-5 but that didn’t happen. Rioux’s parents had to show proof of age at athletic events when their son was five years old and by 12 he was 7-foot-2.

And now he’s doing this on the court. Watch these blocks.

Back up the Brinks trucks, college basketball NIL organizations. Pay the big boy.