World’s Sexiest Volleyballer Swims With Sharks, Hooters Girl Dusts Off Uniform & Pelosi’s Electric First Pitch

Congratulations to all! You’ve made it through another week. Actually, congrats to me, too. You trying coming back to work after a week off and have to pump out sports content in JUNE. Ain’t easy. Thank God for Hooters and Kayla Simmons swimming with the sharks, am I right?

We’ll get to Kayla in a bit — and no, she wasn’t the one poor lad who got swallowed whole by one out in Egypt. No, I ain’t showing the video here. Feel free to Google that bad boy at your own risk.

Another early summer week in the books, meaning we’re one step closer to football season. I usually don’t like to skip seasons, but we all got a tiny taste of football with NFL mini camps this week, but now they’re over and I’m sad.

But hey … the Florida Panthers pulled one out of their asses last night, so it ain’t all bad! Chalk up another win for Paulina Gretzky AND FAU Amanda!

Yep — Panthers in 7, baby!

It’s Friday so it’s gonna be a mixed back today. I also had to work the early shift today which means I’ve been grinding since 6 a.m., so I truly don’t know what you’re gonna get.

Well, scratch that — I sort of do. I am the conductor of this train, after all.

We’ll swim with Kayla Simmons — the world’s sexiest volleyballer — and we’ll also take a trip down memory lane with a former Hooters girl.

I think we should also take a look at OJ Simpson’s newest (oldest?) ride, check in with Nancy Pelosi’s cannon of an arm, and maybe revisit some Ken Griffey Jr. highlights.

Sure, why not!

Sit down and act right — class is in session. If you do well, I may even let us all out five minutes early!

Kayla Simmons enjoys a deep dive with the sharks

Look, I usually like to make everyone wait a bit for the obvious reasons you’re all here, but I’m tired and it’s Friday. Did I mention I worked the early shift today?

Anyway, ex-Marshall volleyballer Kayla Simmons — who has earned the title from several publications as World’s Sexiest Volleyballer — is back to lighting up Instagram with a couple underwater heaters.

Deep breaths, and Happy World Ocean Day!

Hooters girl takes us on a trip down memory lane

Weird that Kayla’s earned that nickname. I don’t see it!

From volleyballer Kayla Simmons to Hooters Nikki, who motivated all of TikTok by trying on her old uniform from 30 years ago.

And hey! It’s from Feb. 1993 — also known as the month and year I clawed my way into this world. Great era.

Love it. Love Hooters Nikki. Loved the 1990s.

Fine! 1993 trivia time.

Top song? I will always love you by Whitney Houston. Ever heard it?

Top TV shows? Home Improvement, Seinfeld and Roseanne. All winners in my book. The last season of Roseanne was WILD, though. RIP Dan Connor.

Top grossing movies? Jurassic Park ($338 million) followed by The Fugitive. Mrs. Doubtfire was fifth — should’ve been first.

Most popular snack? Warheads. That’s stupid. I choose to ignore that one.

Price of eggs? 91 cents. Thanks, Biden.

And that concludes the trivia portion of today’s class. Go Cats. Go Heat.

How about the cannon on Nancy Pelosi?

While we’re on the topic of South Florida sports, how about the Miami Florida Marlins? The Fish are 8-2 over their last 10, 3.5 games behind the Braves in June and have the best hitter in baseball that nobody’s heard of — Luis Arraez.

What’s he done this year? Oh, not much, just hit .403 through June 8th. No big deal.

I say all of that, of course, to transition to the baseball portion of today’s class. Anyone looking for a starter at the trade deadline? I found a diamond in the rough!

Nancy Pelosi throws out the first pitch — more like a free throw — at the Washington Nationals’ “Pride Night” pic.twitter.com/DgfiuQSdhz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023

Nancy Pelosi throwing out the first pitch on Pride Night drew an absolutely raucous crowd to the Nats game tonight



You can feel the electricity in the air.

pic.twitter.com/MHVwtpmk1y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2023

Absolutely ELECTRIC. A festive atmosphere and a great pitching matchup to boot. Everything is coming up Nationals (25-36) this year!

Shades of Ken Griffey Jr. at Reds game

Now, let’s go back to an actual atmosphere at the park. Anyone know what today is? No?

It’s the anniversary of Ken Griffey Jr.’s 600th home run, of course.

Roll tape!

OK — that wasn’t the best atmosphere on second glance. But hey, what a throwback! The old Marlins stadium, which was just the Dolphins’ stadium covered with a baseball field, was awesome. What a time in history.

The Fish were rained out every other night because someone thought it was smart to have a team play in Florida during the summer with no dome, and pretty much nobody showed up. With the exception of 1997 and 2003, the old Pro Player Stadium was an absolute desert.

Congrats, Ken Griffey Jr.!

Let’s now fast-forward to the modern day Cincinnati Reds, who are all of a sudden the most exciting team in baseball. Didn’t see it coming, but I’m here for content like this:

WILL BENSON FIRST CAREER HOMER IS A WALK-OFF BOMB THERE’S NEVER BEEN A BETTER TIME TO BE A REDS FAN pic.twitter.com/9t1JmEyD0T — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 8, 2023

CINCINNATI IS THE CENTER OF THE BASEBALL UNIVERSE RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/Jrj3Fbkjft — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 8, 2023

OJs bronco and a disastrous driving test

Couple quickies before we head into the weekend with clear eyes and full hearts (can’t lose!).

How about this driving test from a 63-year-old Argentina woman? Buckle up!

Absolute rollercoaster there. It’s pretty bad from the jump with a couple curb-hops and tight turns, but things really ramp up at the end when grandma here FLOORS it over everything and into the pole.

Frankly, though, this is just another Friday in the great, big, beautiful state of Florida.

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but old folks like to spend their golden years down here, and a lot of them are still somehow allowed to drive.

You better have your head on a damn swivel at all times down here, especially in the Walmart parking lot. You wanna talk about absolutely risking it all, spend five minutes navigating that hellhole and you may hate it enough to switch back to Target.

Related to absolutely nothing except the car part, here’s a picture of OJ Simpson’s newest ride out in Vegas:

Take us home, FAU Amanda

Is that actually OJ Simpson’s newest ride? Surely not. Is it still funny as hell? Sure is. NTGUILT is one hell of a plate. Hat’s off to whoever that person is. Bold, too — especially with OJ living in Nevada.

Eyes peeled, buddy!

I’m gonna let FAU Amanda — a Nightcaps OG — take you all into the weekend since South Florida sports teams are hanging by a thread right now.

We need all the luck we can get.

See you Monday.

