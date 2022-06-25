‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Wants to Be Known As An Athlete, Not a Model

German runner Alica Schmidt, dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Athlete,” has over 3 million followers on Instagram now.

That’s largely due to the attention she’s received over the last few years because of her model good looks and the title as the sexiest athlete.

Schmidt is an influencer, does some modeling, and runs track. She was asked during a recent interview with the German outlet Bild, which one she would she rather be. She answered athlete.

“I just want to be perceived as an athlete, I want to inspire young people and give them an insight into my beautiful sport. The fact that I get to meet so many incredibly interesting people is still unbelievable for me and I am infinitely grateful for all these experiences.”

Schmidt’s track career found her in the Olympics last year for Germany, but she left as an unused substitute for the 4x400m mixed relay event. It was discussed at the time that she was sent to Tokyo, not to compete, but to use her influence to promote the games.

She’s competing in the 400m race at the German Athletics Championships in Berlin this weekend. And she’ll be running in both relay and individual events at the European Championships in Munich later this year.

There are very few athletes that can do what she does on Instagram

Now I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, nobody really does. But I can almost guarantee there will be more people checking out her Instagram page this weekend than will be checking to see how she finishes in her next race.

I think you know where I’m going with this. Alica might want to be known as an athlete, and she will to an extent as long as she holds the “World’s Sexiest Athlete” title, but it’s her modeling that is getting most of the attention.

There are very few athletes that can do what she can do on Instagram, but there are others. My advice would be to run with the sexiest athlete crown until the wheels fall off.