World’s Hottest Track Star Alica Ѕchmidt Gets Back To The Grind, Hooters Tara Supports Her Team & Ole Miss Beats LSU

Ole Miss wins a shootout over LSU

Who needs to play defense at the college level? Not No. 20 Ole Miss or No. 13 LSU. They were all offense on Saturday night at the Vaught.

The Rebels offense was firing on all cylinders early on got off to a 21-7 first quarter lead. The Tigers weren’t up for a blowout and by the third quarter had taken the lead.

By the time the middle of the 4th quarter had rolled around LSU was up 49-40. It looked as if the were going to leave Oxford with a come from behind win.

That didn’t happen. Ole Miss wasn’t going to let this upset slip away. They scored twice, included a touchdown with just 39 seconds left in the game, to win the game 55-49.

TRE HARRIS FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/9qqrA3tBUR — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 1, 2023

After a game like they you storm the field and dunk on the opposing head coach on social media. That’s exactly what Ole Miss and their fans did after the big win.

The win also handed LSU their second loss and ended any hopes and dreams of playing for a National Championship that they might have been holding on to.

CHAOS AT THE VAUGHT pic.twitter.com/9IPRij48Ra — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 1, 2023

Colorado gives USC all they can handle

Ole Miss taking down LSU wasn’t the only upset on Saturday. While there weren’t any huge shockers this week there were a couple of other Top 25 teams that took losses in Week 5.

Unranked Kentucky held No. 22 Florida to just 14 points in their 33-14 home upset win over the Gators. No. 10 Utah was handed their first loss of the season by No. 19 Oregon State.

All of the other ranked teams handled their business, although some had their hands full with their opponents. Like No. 8 USC, who traveled to Boulder and was hoping to handout an Oregon-style beatdown on Colorado.

Early on it looked as if the Trojans were going to do just that. They were up big, with a late Colorado touchdown in the second quarter, cutting the halftime lead to 34-14.

Shedeur Sanders with the touchdown run before halftime



34-14, USC. Nice moves from Sanders pic.twitter.com/0xa69QsEoL — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 30, 2023

The beatdown, however, never happened. Instead Colorado came out in the second half ready to play and USC ended up almost blowing the game.

With the win the Trojans improved to 5-0 on the season, but they did allow 41 points by Colorado’s offense in the process.

All in all a solid weekend of College Football. Who doesn’t love shootouts, upset wins, fields being stormed, and close calls?

Speaking of close calls, this one comes by way of a dating app called Hinge and it’s hard to tell which one of them avoided disaster.

A woman posted a video on TikTok explaining how she kicked her date out after 15 minutes of meeting him because of “bad vibes.” In the video she’s cleaning a toilet seat off because the guy left a message on it for other guys using her lipstick.

The date’s message was for them to run, because she was still messing around with her ex.

@lunarayy_ he also wrote “she is effing her ex” because i tried to spare his feelings by telling him i wasn’t over my ex boyfriend 🙂 ♬ original sound – Luna Ray 🌙

I can’t figure out who the crazy one is here. Leaving messages in lipstick on a toilet seat doesn’t sound like the move of someone that has it all together.

On the other hand, maybe he’s right. Posting this video kind of proves the guy’s point doesn’t it?

Not the whole messing around with her ex part, but the fact that they should probably run. She invites him over to her house after meeting him on a dating app then kicks him out 15 minutes later.

She then finds a message written on a toilet seat and decides that it needs to be used for a TikTok video. I don’t know, that sounds a little off to me.

Anyway I’m off to my usual Sunday activities this time of year, that’s cranking out content and watch the Panthers lose again.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

