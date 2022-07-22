‘World’s Hottest Track Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Reflects On Tough Loss At World Athletics Championships

The Joe Kinsey-dubbed Hottest Track Athlete in the World, Alica Schmidt, is eager to get back on track.

The German-born Schmidt and her team fell short of qualifying for the World Athletics Championships finale over the weekend after placing fifth in the 4×400-meter relay, as noted by the New York Post.

She shared a response to the crushing defeat on social media.

“Not the result we wanted in yesterday’s 4×4 mixed relay, and we know that we are capable of a lot more. But heads up and on to the next one!” Schmidt wrote in an Instagram caption.

Twenty-four-year-old Schmidt posted a video of herself deadlifting before the event, showing off her hard edge heading into the track and field event.

“But heads up and on to the next one! 4x400m relay on Saturday next week, nevertheless I‘m thankful to be here on my first world championships and gain a lot of experience,” she added on Instagram.

Schmidt is building up a modeling portfolio off the track, having modeled for Boss in September as part of Milan Fashion Week.

