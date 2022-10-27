World Series Tickets Are More Than Twice As Expensive In Philly As They Are In Houston

If you’re thinking about planning a bucket list trip to catch a World Series game, here’s a tip: plan on going to Houston.

At least if you don’t want to drop all of your budget on tickets to the game.

That isn’t to say that you won’t still pay through the nose for seats, but tickets to Minute Maid Park would be easier to stomach.

According to Molly McVety of the Delaware News Journal, tickets to catch Game 3 at Philadelphia’s Citizen Bank Park, are pricey. A pair of standing-room-only tickets are being resold for $1,000. Meanwhile, tickets behind the Phillies’ dugout are carrying price tags of around $4,000, and the average price is $3,200.

If you really want to make it a bucket list experience, how about going ahead and ponying up $17,000 for a ticket to the Diamond Club?

What does that involve?

Who knows, but it sounds very classy.

To put this in perspective, the average cost of rent in Philadelphia for a 1-bedroom apartment is $1,975. For the average fan, this could mean choosing between rent and cheering on the Phillies.

The way things are headed, the World Series will develop into an over-corporatized event. Sort of like the Super Bowl, which priced out regular fans years ago.

Now, if you jet off to Houston, it’ll be a bit easier on your bank account.

Game 1 and Game 2 will be held at Minute Maid Park. According to McVety, the average price is $1,500.

Still, the type of money that makes you gulp and tug at your caller before you checkout, but still better than $3,200 or more.

The average monthly rent for a 1-bedroom unit in Houston is $1,274, per Rent.com.

