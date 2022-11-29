World Series Imminent? The Houston Astros Just Signed All-Star Jose Abreu

The Houston Astros have officially become that annoying baseball team that refuses to go away.

The recent World Series champions now adding former MVP first baseman Jose Abreu to their lineup, in hopes of solidifying their dynasty status.

The 2020 American League MVP signing a 3-year deal that is expected to be worth around $60 million when finalized, according to The Athletic.

The move fixes the Astros first base concerns after a disappointing season from current free agent Yuli Gurriel, who hit .242 with eight home runs last season.

Major League Baseball fans around the league just let out a loud groan. While Mattress Mack is grinning as he gets ready to make his next Championship bet.

The Houston Astros have signed first baseman Jose Abreu to a 3-year deal worth around $60 million deal as they hope to continue their Championship run. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

THE ASTROS WON THEIR SECOND WORLD SERIES IN 5 YEARS

Despite being 35-years-old, Abreu was able to continue to dominate last year. After a slow start, he ended up hitting .304 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs. He has hit over 30 home runs in 5 of his 9 seasons, all with the Chicago White Sox.

Abreu is the Astros second major signing this winter. They extended relief pitcher Rafael Montero to a three-year, $34.5 million deal. They are also hoping to re-sign starter Justin Verlander, who is expecting top dollar money at $40 million a year.

Despite making roster moves, the team is still looking to replace General Manager Jim Crane, who was let go just a week after the team won the World Series over “disarray” in the Astros’ front office, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Houston Astros celebrated their second World Series title since 2017. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Astros came back 2 games to 1 to win three straight games and capture their second title since 2017.

By adding Abreu, they now have a dynasty-level team that includes All-Stars Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and now Abreu.

Yikes.