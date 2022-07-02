World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Upset at Wimbledon, Ending 37-Match Winning Streak 

The women’s world’s number one tennis player has gone down in England, as Iga Swiatek lost in straight sets to Alize Cornet of France 6-4, 6-2.

The loss by Swiatek snaps her amazing 37-match win streak, the longest since Martina Hingis, according to ESPN.

Causing an upset on No.1 Court 🤝 @alizecornet A moment to cherish for the Frenchwoman 🇫🇷#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bHnVnxIQ80 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Swiatek is coming off of a win at the French Open in May, but Cornet was too good Saturday, knocking out the world’s number one in the third round.

Cornet said it reminded her of her win over then-No. 1 Serena Williams in 2014.

“I have no words right now,” Cornet said after the match. “It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court. Eight years ago exactly. I think this court is a lucky charm for me.”

“I want to say I’m a huge fan of Iga. She’s just so talented, and she’s such an amazing player and such a niece ambassador of women’s tennis. I’m just very flattered that I beat her today.”

"It reminds me of the time I beat Serena"@alizecornet has fond memories of No.1 Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/yWTtqkhOKM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, American Coco Gauff was ousted in the third round by Amanda Anisimova in three sets.

“It was my first time playing on Centre Court,” Anisimova said, according to ESPN. “It’s the most special day of my career.”