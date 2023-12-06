World Health Organization Wants Higher Taxes On Alcohol, Sugar And We Say Hell Naw To That

Videos by OutKick

The World Health Organization simply won’t stop.

The world’s “leading body of professional health experts” — who are largely responsible for shutting down the entire world for way too long despite claiming to ‘follow the science’ only to not actually follow the said science — are now coming for your alcohol and soda.

Yes, these mouth-breathing, holier-than-thou’s want to limit the amount of tequila shots you rip on a weekend and Coors Lights you drink during football games because they claim it’s making humans unhealthy.

And this my friends is where we have to draw the line.

The World Health Organization (WHO) wants to limit alcohol consumption by increasing taxes across the world. (Photo by Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SHOCKER – IT HAS TO DO WITH MONEY

In a new statement released on Tuesday, the WHO – which is also the United Nations official health agency — recommended that countries RAISE TAXES on alcohol and other sugary products in an attempt to force people to consume less over growing health concerns.

That’s right, they want to price out the binge drinkers and the tailgaters out there from getting drunk so that they can have all the fine wines they want at their lame, elitist parties where they take with fake accents and make fun of us, the peasants.

“WHO recommends that excise tax should apply to all sugar-sweetened beverages and alcoholic beverages,” they said in their statement.

“Taxing unhealthy products creates healthier populations. It has a positive ripple effect across society—less disease and debilitation and revenue for governments to provide public services.”

Oh yeah, let’s give the governments even MORE money because it’s worked out for us so well already!

BUT WAIT…

If you ever thought that the WHO and the United Nations were on America’s side – just read what they said next.

“A pressing concern is that alcohol beverages have over time, consistently become more affordable. WHO assistant director-general Ailan Li said.

Yeah, and…?

“But increasing affordability can be curbed using well-designed alcohol tax and pricing policies.”

And there you have it. In two sentences they showed their cards and proved that they hate capitalism and the free market. They don’t believe that certain products should be cheaper despite supply-and-demand making them that way. Instead, someone named Ailan Li thinks they can run your life better than you can.

ANOTHER POWER GRAB

Just last week I wrote about the Untied Nations issuing a recommendation (soon to be mandate) that western countries stop eating as much meat because of the effect it has on climate change and global warming.

These unelected agencies and organizations – who never face and repercussions or punishments when they get something wrong (just look at the Covid screwup) want to tell you what car you can drive, take away your gas and coal ovens, forbid you from eating wings and steak and now don’t want you to get drunk while watching football.

These people are drunk on power and it’s time for them to leave us alone and let us live our lives in peace – drinks and all.