World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions In Shanghai Canceled Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

For the third consecutive year, the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The PGA Tour, along with the China Golf Association, made the announcement on Wednesday citing “logistical implications” coming from COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have worked with all Tours, as well as the China Golf Association, on the viability of hosting the WGC-HSBC Champions this fall, but unfortunately the logistical implications forced the difficult decision to cancel the event,” said PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, International, Christian Hardy. “We are thankful for HSBC’s partnership during these trying times as we continue to navigate the changing COVID-19 climate.”

The last time the tournament was played, Rory McIlroy was the winner in 2019.

A BAREFOOT JOHN DALY CASUALLY RIPS DRIVER OVER A HIGHWAY ONTO A FOOTBALL FIELD

The announcement comes as residents of Shanghai and Beijing will undergo additional rounds of COVID-19 testing as new cases have recently been discovered.

According to Fox News, the latest outbreak in Shanghai has been linked to a karaoke parlor that did not properly enforce measures such as contact tracing between employees and customers.

“The virus spreads quickly because such entertainment venues are mostly indoor and closed, with frequent movement of people, high concentrations of people and inadequate personal protection measures,” said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai’s municipal health commission.

RORY MCILROY CONTINUES TO CHANGE TUNE ON LIV GOLF, CALLS SAUDI INVESTMENTS ‘A GOOD THING’

The LPGA also canceled an event in Shanghai scheduled for later in the year, announcing the cancellation of the Buick LPGA Shanghai in October.

“Following guidance from our partners at the China Golf Association, the LPGA can confirm that the 2022 Buick LPGA Shanghai, scheduled to be held Oct. 13-16, is cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions,” the LPGA said on Wednesday. “We thank SAIC-GM Buick, the China Golf Association, the CLPGA and IMG for all their efforts, and hope to compete in front of our fans at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in the future.”