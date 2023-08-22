World Economic Forum Cheers Bottoming Out Birthrate

Videos by OutKick

Birth rates continue to decline across the Western world. The birthrate in England and Wales recently dropped to the lowest in two decades.

The trend warns of an eerie prognosis, such as the eventual collapse of a nation. Yet an adviser for the World Economic Forum (WEF) says she’s pleased with the declines.

Sarah Harper advises the WEF and directs the Oxford Institute of Population Ageing. This week, she argued that the nation is better off with fewer English babies.

According to Harper, a declining birth rate in the West will be “good for … our planet.”

“I think it’s a good thing that the high-income, high-consuming countries of the world are reducing the number of children that they’re having. I’m quite positive about that,” said Harper.

Harper says having fewer children is a small trade-off for reducing the “general overconsumption that we have at the moment.”

Sarah Harper is a proponent of the de-populationist movement. She recently appeared as a guest speaker for Population Matters, which promotes the idea that each new human being brings with them the guarantee of carbon emissions.

Her agenda is simple: convince people they will be better off having fewer or no children. She is selling them the nastiest of lies.

There is no adequate substitution for having a family. A job is not going to comfort you during hard times.

Fewer carbon emissions will not be there for you when you are old and need assistance. No one has ever cried out for fewer carbon emissions in a moment of desperation.

Depopulationization also threatens the very futures that rats like Harper say they are trying to improve.

As radio host Jesse Kelly told OutKick in 2021, a nation cannot continue without a birth rate above 2.0. Yet the birth rate is under 1.65 in both the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

“We tell young adults, ‘Oh, just wait, just find yourself. Don’t get married yet.’ That’s what has happened and we now have a birth rate of 1.67, which means the death of the nation. I’m serious,” said Kelly.

Declining birth rates are not a positive. Declining birth rates are part of an agenda that threatens the stability and existence of future generations.