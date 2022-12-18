World Cup Expert, NFL Reporter Josina Anderson, Gives Hilariously Bad Take That Doesn’t Age Well

In the American sports media, hot takes are often rewarded. Take a look at some of the highest-paid talent and you’ll likely find many who make their bones delivering outlandish opinions. With the World Cup final at halftime, NFL reporter Josina Anderson thought it was time to deliver a nuclear take about French soccer star Kylian Mbappé.

Argentina led 2-0 at the half and dominated the French through 45 minutes. Perhaps most impressive, they held Kylian Mbappé to just 11 touches. It was at this point that Anderson, again an NFL reporter, decided that he is not a very good soccer player.

I’m still waiting for Kylian Mbappe to impress me in this World Cup. Yes he attracts defenders, but speed & scoring potential are not enough. You have to purposefully dribble w/ directive control, create for yourself, & thus be a constant actual threat to the net t/o the tourney. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 18, 2022

A few things about this. Yes, Argentina held Mbappé in check in the first half. But entering the contest, he had five World Cup goals, tied for the most in the tournament. The man with whom he was tied is arguably the greatest player in the sport’s history, Lionel Messi.

Josina’s Mbappé tweet did not age well

Of course, very shortly after this tweet, Kylian Mbappé got on the board.

MBAPPE TAKES ONE BACK FOR FRANCE 🇫🇷



Game. On. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cbRZEMnOfv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

And, right after he got on the board … he did it again. To tie the score in World Cup final. With under 10 minutes in regulation remaining.

MBAPPE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😱



FRANCE TIES IT pic.twitter.com/qZLzNz3aow — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

But he couldn’t stop at two. No, I’m sure someone on the France bench was like, “hey, did you see Josina Anderson’s tweet about you?”

And at that point, Kylian Mbappé had a mission. He needed to prove Josina Anderson wrong. Winning the World Cup is nice, but showing an American NFL reporter that she’s wrong about soccer takes precedence.

MBAPPE TIES IT AGAIN



3-3 IN THE 117TH MINUTE 😱 pic.twitter.com/EelVTJMRiI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Kylian Mbappé scored the second hat trick in World Cup final history and the first since 1966. Geoff Hurst of England had the other, a win over West Germany in 1966. That’s how long it had been since that happened. Germany was separated into East and West.

For good measure, Mbappé also scored in the penalty kick tiebreaker, but it was not enough for France, which lost to Argentina. But not because of Kylian Mbappé, who put the ball in the back of the net not once, not twice, not three times, but FOUR times in the World Cup final.

The three goals gave him one more than Messi, who scored twice in the match. Mbappé earned the Golden Boot, which goes to the tournament’s leading scorer.

Although France lost, Kylian Mbappé secured the Golden Boot with eight goals in the World Cup. Josina Anderson is not impressed. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Josina Anderson did not delete her tweet.

And, honestly, I respect that.

Of course Kylian Mbappe heard my tweets …Good job.



Now we have a game. 😂



ARG: 2 FRA: 2 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 18, 2022