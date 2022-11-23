World Cup Coach Invites Wife Over For Hotel Sex After Big Win

The Netherlands beat Senegal, 2-0, in their opening match of the World Cup, and head coach Louis van Gaal was ready to celebrate Tuesday.

And by that, I mean he was ready to put the ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on his hotel door and sneak his wife into his quarters.

The 71-year-old coach basically said as much during Tuesday’s practice, when those pesky mics caught the coach telling wife, Truus, to come “to the hotel, just to my room. To get laid.”

Van Gaal to his wife today: “But you can come to the hotel. Just to my room. To get laid.” [@telegraaf] pic.twitter.com/8MBXizUsba — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 22, 2022

So sweet. I know nothing – and I mean nothing – about soccer, but I’m a big fan of these two. And I guess that means I’m now Team Netherlands for the World Cup? Sure, why not.

Van Gaal, the former Manchester United manager, has now led the Netherlands National Team three times. This one means a little more, though, and not just because he had celebratory sex with his wife Tuesday night.

Apparently, van Gaal was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has served as a huge inspiration for the fellas on the pitch.

“We are all human beings and when the news came out it was a shock for us,” center-back Virgil van Dijk told the Daily Mail Monday after the team’s win.

“‘It was tough but it was important we showed our support. He’s a very strong man, outspoken, but we wanted to be there for him.”

OK, I’m all in. Van Gaal and the Netherlands are back at Friday against Ecuador and I’ll be GLUED to my TV trying to figure out what the heck is going on.