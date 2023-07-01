Worker Dies During NASCAR Race Setup In Chicago After Reportedly Being Electrocuted

Videos by OutKick

A 53-year-old worker setting up this weekend’s NASCAR race along the streets of Chicago reportedly was electrocuted and later died Friday.

The cause of death has not officially been determined, however. An autopsy is scheduled.

NASCAR confirmed the man suffered “a fatal medical emergency” in a statement. The man was near the race starting line west of Buckingham Fountain, according to police reports.

NASCAR statement: “On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency. We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.” https://t.co/P1MMozGiOU — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 30, 2023

NASCAR issues statement after worker dies of apparent electrocution

Not a great way to start what’s a huge weekend for NASCAR. The sport is running its first ever street course race, and also returning to Chicago for the first time in years.

The series used to run at Chicagoland Speedway, which is in Joliet, but stopped going there in 2020.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series street race was announced last year, and the preparations in and around the city have been underway all week.

A witness told WGN in Chicago that Friday’s incident occurred near a staging area near the starting line. According to the individual, the power went off, and not long after an ambulance arrived to help the worker, identified as Duane Tabinski.

Tabinski founded and operated a staging and lighting company, according to WGN.

“The DUANE team is shocked and saddened to inform you of Duane Tabinski’s passing earlier today,” his company said in a tweeted statement.

“He was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others. A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed. Updates to come,” the statement read.