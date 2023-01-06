Whoops! Dick Vitale Was Live-Tweeting An NFL Game Last Night … That Was From November

Oh no!

Hall of Fame college basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale is having a good laugh at himself after he live-tweeted an NFL game last night, that wasn’t actually live.

I was absolutely fooled / hysterical – I thought Lions – Packers game was played tonight / give me a turnover baby ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 6, 2023

THE PACKERS – LIONS GAME WAS FROM NOVEMBER

On Thursday night, Vitale tweeted about Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers on-field performance as the Packers were taking on the Lions. The only problem? The game he thought he was watching live on the NFL Network was actually from November 6th when the Lions defeated the Packers 15-9.

Thursday Night Football wasn’t on this week as the NFL only has Saturday and Sunday games in the final week of the regular season.

So clearly this isn’t Vitale’s fault and I am blaming the NFL Network for making one of the greats look bad on social media.

Social media having some chuckles over Vitale’s Twitter gaffe.

There were plenty of tweets like, “Whose going to tell him?” to others that were predicting what the already-played final score would be.

The 83-year-old Vitale is one of those elderly sports figures that everyone likens to their grandfather. He’s been such an integral part in college basketball fans’ lives for literally decades with his familiar voice and sayings that you can’t help but love the guy – this is Dick Vitale we’re talking about here!

And the fact that he did a follow up tweet realizing his error? It still shows that Dicky V has it!

Last year Vitale informed fans of great news when he announced that he was cancer-free after being diagnosed with lymphoma and undergoing chemotherapy. It’s great to see him in such good spirits to kick off 2023!