Woodworking Influencer Wood Bunni Crushes The Gym, WWE’s Kelly Kelly Self Tans & Bill Murray Advances To The Final Four

Two teams punched their ticket to the Final Four

By the end of the day today the Final Four matchups will be set. Creighton and San Diego State will settle things this afternoon in the first Elite Eight matchup of the day.

Then it’s Miami’s turn to take on Texas and with no No. 1 seeds left in the Final Four why don’t we get rid of the No. 2 seeds as well, which the Longhorns are.

That’s right, horns down from tip-off to final buzzer.

The games on Sunday will decide who gets the pleasure of facing Florida Atlantic and UConn. The Owls took care of business on Saturday by outlasting Kansas State in a back and forth game that came down to the final seconds.

Florida Atlantic smothered the Wildcats, who had the ball, down by three points with just under seven seconds on the clock and couldn’t get a shot off.

The Owls are vibin’ to Lil Baby after knocking off K-State 👀#MarchMadness @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/MFAGW0AJfp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

UConn had a much easier time with Gonzaga and blew them out by 28 points. A dominate second half had the Huskies and Bill Murray punching their ticket to next Saturday’s Final Four game against whoever pulls the short straw and has to face them.

Yes, Bill Murray will be on hand for to watch his UConn assistant coach son, Luke Murray, and the Huskies next weekend. And he’ll be enjoying some chicken fried steaks while in Houston.

Bill Murray. John Fanta. On UConn Basketball, Vegas and chicken fried steaks. Life is beautiful: pic.twitter.com/TbSh17WGXQ — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) March 26, 2023

Who knows maybe will get a Bill Murray vs Matthew McConaughey matchup before this thing is all said and done. Horns down of course.

Baseball is back this week

Good news baseball fans, the game you love played by overpaid professionals is back this week. I’m talking real baseball, Major League Baseball, not the fake baseball that was played at the World Baseball Classic.

Spring Training wraps up on Tuesday then we get a day off before 1:05 games get the season started on Thursday. There’s no teaser game the night before between two teams you don’t care about before the rest of the league takes the field or anything like that.

We’re jumping into the 2023 season with both feet. While I’m sure my Yankees will manage to fall short of expectations, yet again. I am looking forward to yelling at them as they do so.

Sitting around yelling at the TV or computer screen is all part of the wonderful experience of the Major League Baseball season. We’ll have pitch clock rules to complain about and the possibility – at least on paper – that the art of stealing bases returns to the game.

Best of luck to your team this season, unless of course you’re a Red Sox or Astros fan. May your teams suffer from terrible injuries and lose a hundred games.

#OpeningDay is so close we can reach up and grab it. Get hyped with some of the best HR robberies we've ever seen. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3tVYkPTMyn — MLB (@MLB) March 25, 2023

Don’t surf the carpet slide at the fair

There’s really only one outcome to surfing the carpet slide at the fair and that is complete disaster. In no scenario does it ever end well. It’s not worth the attempt unless you have some unused health savings account money or would like to take a nap or have your teeth rearranged.

I present to you exhibit A. It’s the only exhibit I need to make my case. It shows a woman make it 95% of the way down the slide before the she loses control. She then slams into the the side of the slide and it’s at this moment any of the fun had surfing is gone.

It ended the only way that it could have. I wouldn’t recommend it, but if you attempt it make sure the cameras are rolling. A video like this is internet gold.

Now let’s get this Sunday off on the right foot before tip-off and we injure our wrists during the second game with the horns down.

First rookie in Jazz history to have a 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in a game pic.twitter.com/GlUoe7jj1p — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) March 26, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Have you ever seen a bull this red? pic.twitter.com/8ea5qVI8oF — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) March 25, 2023

The only way to play proper music… pic.twitter.com/s7nUT9l6wC — I❤️Nostalgia (@il0venostalgia) March 25, 2023

This guy decided to go neutral with his fandom between Alabama & SDSU last night.



Definitely a look pic.twitter.com/qPsi96R8W7 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 26, 2023

“How do you do, fellow kids?” pic.twitter.com/IAGVKrAPgD — The College Basketball Stories Podcast (@theCBBstories) March 26, 2023

Goddamn near every Sports Illustrated was a work of art back in my day … pic.twitter.com/CZt44pJoKW — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 26, 2023

A dog catching a home run ball is an all-time wholesome moment pic.twitter.com/u3UXeH0T2c — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 25, 2023

Salvador Pérez telling Yonny Hernandez:



How about you try hitting the ball out there? 😀



[After getting hit with 2 consecutive foul balls] pic.twitter.com/66vt14JQWU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 25, 2023

Pedro Cerrano was the greatest slugger of the 80s. Do not try to debate me on this. pic.twitter.com/Mam1ECz9AG — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 26, 2023

Everybody should’ve known FAU was going to the Final Four when they became the first school ever to give their mascot a chain pic.twitter.com/SXPUa43lZe — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 26, 2023

44 years ago today, Magic vs Bird for the first time. Michigan State would beat Indiana State for the national title. pic.twitter.com/kmywJdHT4H — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) March 26, 2023

Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me $TSLA pic.twitter.com/csMh2nbRNX — Anoop (@Anoop_Khatra) March 25, 2023