Women’s Tour Shows Common Sense, Will Poll Female Competitors On Gender Policy Following Transgender Golfer’s Ridiculous Win

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson recently won an event on the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour which increases their chances of becoming the first trans golfer to compete on the LPGA Tour. After days of pushback, the tour responded with common sense, which may mean things could rightfully not end well for Davidson.

Davidson – a biological male – ironically won the NXXT Women’s Classic on January 17 which vaulted them to the top of the season-long points standings. This is significant given that the Top Five players on the list at the end of the season will each receive two exempt starts on the Epson Tour, the feeder tour to the LPGA Tour.

If – and it’s a big if – Davidson were to finish inside the Top Five and play well in the two Epson starts then earning status on the LPGA Tour isn’t out of the question.

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson could earn starts on the Epson Tour, the feeder to the LPGA Tour. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Davidson earned the win at the Women’s Classic on January 17 and after five days of criticism from those living in reality who don’t believe men should compete in women’s sports, NXXT has responded.

In a world where every sports entity seems to be doing its best to take opportunities away from female athletes, NXXT may refreshingly be an organization that possesses a spine. The tour has announced plans to listen to its actual female competitors instead of the other way around.

“In light of recent events, we have initiated a poll among our tour players to gather their opinions on our gender policy. We believe it is vital to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies,” NXXT’s statement on Monday read.

“Furthermore, in maintaining the integrity of our standards, we have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.”

Davidson reportedly began hormone therapy treatments in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021.

The NXXT allowing Davidson to compete on its women’s tour in the first place doesn’t exactly fall on its shoulders, it’s simply following the LPGA Tour’s own rules.

The LPGA Tour removed its “female at birth” requirement in 2010. The NXXT, a mini tour looking for more legitimacy and a tie to the premier women’s golf tour, essentially had no other option but to implement similar rules and guidelines.

As for the results from the poll among NXXT players, they could come back in Davidson’s favor with players wanting to be politically correct and avoid being accused of being transphobic. The more likely outcome, if players are honest, is that they disavow a biological male competing on a women’s tour.

It now turns into a waiting game to see what the NXXT does with the poll results if anything.

