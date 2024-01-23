Women’s Sports Will Not Be For Women If We Sit Back And Do Nothing | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Folks, meet Hailey Davidson.

That delicate little flower is the transgender golfer – you’re shocked I know – who just won the NXXT WOMEN’S CLASSIC in Florida.

Beating out female golfers and propelling Davidson to the top of the tour’s leaderboard.

Davidson’s point total this season sits at 1320 and that is 150 points AHEAD of the second-place challenger … a woman.

And if simply beating the women competing in the WOMEN’S golf classic wasn’t enough. Davidson also got paid nearly $1,600.

This season Davidson has made a little over $4 grand with eight more events left to go before the NXXT Tour Championship at the end of March.

It’s important to note that the NXXT golf organization – by its own description – is designed to “elevate women’s golf” and “prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.”

No better way to elevate women’s golf than allow a biological man to compete and destroy the females who have worked tirelessly on their craft only to be blindsided by a big foot with red nail polish, right?!

Long live the patriarchy, I suppose!

Y’all, this isn’t gonna end. A couple years ago it was pretty much just Lia Thomas pulling this crap but now? The deck is stacked with men competing against and masquerading as women.

And why? Because society failed the social experiment. We bought into it. We stepped back and allowed it, even those of us who have ALWAYS found it to be wrong, we still sat back and let it commence with the pie-in-the-sky hope that Lia Thomas would be an outlier or an anomaly.

I think we were naively hopeful that Thomas would be a one-off and that the clear and present level of unfairness and lunacy would put an end to it. That this social experiment would run its course.

Well, we were wrong.

Because now incidents of this keep happening, and more frequently.

And now we are behind the 8 ball fighting to get out of the quicksand.

Now don’t get me wrong, it’s still worth the fight and we can win the war on this, but it’s gonna take a helluva lot more work now.

Let this be a lesson the next time some ludicrous social experiment comes around.

In fact, come to think of it, we are there right now with the puberty blockers and the bodily mutilation of minors.

And if we don’t fight back and reverse all of this, we’re gonna be sitting here 10 years from now grappling with not only the extinction of women’s sports but the irreversible mutilation of this generation.

Now is no time to be politically correct or patient.

I’d also like to point out that 7 years ago almost to this very day, more than a million people took to the streets of DC and cities around the globe for the “Women’s March” and today, half those people probably couldn’t tell you what a woman is.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

