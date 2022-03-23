Women’s Soccer Team Apologizes For Removing ‘Gay’ Banner From Match

A franchise in the fledgling National Women’s Soccer League felt compelled to apologize after forbidding a banner with the word “gay” on it to be displayed during a match.

The Orlando Pride supposedly deemed the banner, which criticized Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, not fit to fly. The group waving the banner, known as the Black Swans, took to Twitter to say the banner was removed for being too political.

For whatever reason, the Pride sent an apology, with the front office saying it intends to meet with the Black Swans to get to the bottom of it.

“These conversations resulted in one ultimate and important conclusion: a mistake was made when the club asked the Black Swans to remove the banner that said ‘GAY,'” the team said Tuesday in a statement.

The NWSL seemingly almost folds every three months, and this is what has its teams all up in arms. At any rate, this was an example of the woke eating the woke, without one group of wokes even realizing it. That’s just how twisted and confusing being ultra-woke can be for those who walk that walk.

“Our city is no stranger to the dangers that come from hateful rhetoric and intolerance. We oppose the Florida legislation which promotes ostracization and discrimination of LGBTQ+ students in our schools and their families,” the statement said.

Granted, that’s not at all what the bill is about, but truth isn’t exactly the priority in so many of these situations. For sports franchises, celebrities and the mainstream media, is often about catering to one side of the political aisle.