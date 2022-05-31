‘Women of Our Times’ Statute MOCKS Modern Feminism, Dan Dakich Discusses

Dan Dakich said the “Women of Our Time” statue is absolutely not representative of modern feminity.

“These aren’t the women of our time,” he said. “No, they aren’t. You don’t get to just say you’re a woman.”

Dan said this is not the modern woman, it’s “make-believe and it’s crap.”

“All of a sudden you get to slap on some boobs and call yourself a woman? I think this is so disrespectful to women. Modern feminity is CEO, lead announcers, business executives, housewives, firemen, policemen, EMT, construction workers, road workers, you name it … teachers — like my daughter.”

Here’s everything Dan had to say on the topic:

