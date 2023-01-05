Women In The Adult Content Industry React To Louisiana Porn Law: EXCLUSIVE

Louisiana’s new porn law is drawing mixed reactions.

The state’s age verification law to view porn is now in effect, and that means viewers must upload ID to verify they’re adults before consuming adult content.

The law applies to all sites that are at least 33.3% porn. Specifically, the law looks to target major sites like Pornhub.

Porn star and OnlyFans creator respond.

In order to get to the bottom of the issue, I reached out to some women in the industry for their takes on the situation.

Notably, one place the women would like to see an age gate is Twitter, which doesn’t currently exist. From there, reactions vary.

Podcaster, Navy veteran and OnlyFans superstar Allie Rae, who is a Minnesota Gophers loyalist, told me the following when breaking down the issue:

I personally do not foresee this as anything more than an invasion of one’s privacy and/or an attempt to penalize porn companies and increase the stigma on this industry further. I 100% standby requiring all forms of identification for PERFORMERS/CREATORS on any adult platform – but telling a grown adult they have to show their ID before they can SEE/CONSUME some porn, is absolutely absurd to me. This couldn’t be further from the REAL problems that we are facing in the adult industry – such as child/sex trafficking of minors and those who have been trafficked into the industry by coercion or force. That’s where the focus should be across all initiatives. While I don’t particularly want minors, including my own 13-year-old son, consuming porn in his bedroom at midnight, a simple pop up asking for an ID is not gonna stop him – when he can do a Google image search, or better yet, log on Twitter and see it all. But then again, I have always been a “realist” and know that it’s physically impossible to ban all minors from searching porn on the internet. This kinda reminds me of the alcohol websites that make you check “yes, I’m over 21” before you enter their website, as if someone is gonna say no. Where there is a will, there is a way. This is just a waste of time thinking you’re gonna somehow make a dent on the “issue” of 14-year-old boys/girls having Playboy magazines shoved under their bed. Let’s focus on the real issues in the adult industry.

Rae also made it clear during our conversation that under no circumstances does she encourage or endorse minors ever consuming adult content.

Rae’s thoughts were echoed to a degree by Brandi Love, a noted OutKick guest author, who also would like to see some more control on Twitter if there is going to be an increase in rules. In fact, she’s all for an age gate on porn.

“I’ve always believed & advocated for placing all adult content behind a paywall. That’s how you protect & age verify. That’s what OnlyFans does. And I hope it’s what Twitter does,” Love told me during a Thursday morning chat. However, Love does feel the Louisiana law misses the target.

She further added, “This Louisiana law doesn’t really care about protecting. It cares about penalizing porn companies. And if everyone starts surfing behind a VPN, the law will become useless overnight.”

The legendary adult film actress also told me she wonders if the people who wrote the law have any idea how technology works.

Brandi Love reacts to Louisiana porn law. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What’s interesting is that there definitely seems to be some common ground. Rae and Love both acknowledge that things might be a little too loose on social media, especially Twitter. However, neither seems to think the Louisiana law accomplishes much.