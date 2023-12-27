Women Exchange Christmas Pleasantries At A Mall Shoe Store In The Form Of Punches

Videos by OutKick

A couple of women at the Coastland Center Mall in Naples, Florida, kicked off their Christmas weekend by hitting up a shoe store and trading punches with one another.

The exchange of Christmas pleasantries went down in the middle of a Rack Room Shoes inside of the mall. The action has a mention of a baby momma, clothing being pulled, punches thrown, and yes, of course, shoes being thrown as well.

Two women brawl at a shoe store in a Florida mall days before Christmas (Image Credit: NBC 2)

It wouldn’t be a fight at a shoe store without someone picking up a couple of shoes and throwing them across the store. For some reason there’s even a woman holding a baby in the middle of everything.

In other words, it’s quite the scene just a couple of days before Christmas. An eyewitness by the name of Anthony Williams caught the action after he picked some Crocs for his girlfriend.

He didn’t know what started the fight, but knew that he had to pull out his phone to capture the action once he realized what was going on. Williams said, “And coming out, this lady just starts throwing punches, the lady starts throwing punches, and I’m – I’m confused.”

He continued, “I don’t know what’s going on. I didn’t even hear it. I don’t know how it started. So I just pulled my phone out.”

Brawl Between Two Women At A Shoe Store In A Florida Mall Is Caught On Camera

The video shows a woman in a gray sweater pulling the other woman’s red shirt as a man and a woman holding a baby attempt to break the fight up. Some punches are thrown as merchandise is knocked to the floor.

Eventually the two women exchanging punches are separated, but that didn’t keep shoes from being throw across the store.

“She hit the lady and the lady got mad, and she wanted to go back to fight, but the guy grabbed her,” Williams said.

When all was said and done one of the women left the store, the other got in line to pay for her goods as if nothing had happened.

The eyewitness had this to say about what he had witnesses so close to Christmas. He said, “I was, I was just like, ‘it’s Christmas guys. Come on. Why do we have to fight? Come on? No, there was no need for any of that.'”

Well said. Save that kind of fighting for any other weekend. You can’t prepare properly for Christmas if you’re throwing hands right before the big day.