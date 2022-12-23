Woman’s Lyme Disease Turned Out To Be A Tampon That Had Been Stuck For Two Years

Another day, another example that there is absolutely no such thing as oversharing these days. A woman recently overshared that her Lyme disease turned out to have been caused by a tampon. Not just any tampon, a tampon that had been left in for two years.

22-year-old Melanie Galeaz shared a video on TikTok that she simply captioned, “Not my proudest moment.” The five second clip includes text which reads, “When I accidentally left a tampon in for 2 years but I was literally just a teenage girl.”

The video has been viewed more than 16 million times since it was posted.

As you might imagine there were a lot of questions about how this could have happened. In a follow-up video she does her best to attempt to explain the situation and things get even weirder.

The mix up all started after she developed symptoms of Lyme disease. She had been bitten by a deer tick, and despite not having conclusive test results, she was treated for the illness because she had all of the symptoms.

Things seemed to be just fine until her sophomore year of high school. She explains, “Then my sophomore year of high school, I started getting all these pains in my body and some really gross stuff was happening down south.”

Instead of mentioning the “gross stuff that was happening down south” to the doctors she ended up with medication to treat Lyme disease.

Sounds Like Someone Could Use A Tampon Reminder

When hoping the gross stuff down south would clear up on its own didn’t work she returned to the doctor. Galeaz said, “Two years later, in my senior year, I was still having problems. I finally go to the doctor again and I went to the gyno.”

“She cranked me open, looks and she gasps. I’m like ‘well, that’s not what you want to hear.’ Then she says, ‘you have a tampon stuck horizontally under your cervix.'”

Again, way too much in the sharing department here. But as I said earlier, things get even weirder. According to Galeaz, she once had as many as three tampons in at the same time.

@melaniegaleaz Replying to @livvvv_420 don't be mean to me I beg of you I know this was very bad and it could have ended very badly #fyp #foryoupage

Granted, I’m not an expert by any means in this field, but I’m going to go out on limb here and say that there might be a bigger issue at hand. How does one forget to remove a tampon?