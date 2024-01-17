Woman’s DMs Are A Mess After Her Mugshot For Reckless Driving Goes Viral

Videos by OutKick

There are a couple of approaches to going viral. You can hide in your basement until everything blows over or lean into it and attempt to spin your 15 minutes into something that lasts a little longer, even if you’re going viral for a mugshot.

There are a ton of success stories for those who lean into it. It doesn’t always work out, but hiding in the basement guarantees that your moment will pass and you’ll be left wondering what could have been.

A nurse from Virginia is proof that even leaning into a mugshot from a reckless driving arrest that goes viral can work in your favor. 27-year-old Veronica Koval was charged with reckless driving in May for doing 99 when the posted speed limit was just 55 mph.

She plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge, spent a night behind bars, forked over a $750 fine, and had her driver’s license suspended for 30 days.

Then on December 1, Veronica’s mugshot wound up on Mugshawtys. She leaned into it immediately when someone in the comment of the Instagram post asked, “What’s her insta handle?!?”

She replied, “here ya go it’s me!”

The Instagram post racked up thousands of likes and more than 1,200 comments. One thing led to another and she’s handing out beauty tips this week to the NY Post.

Veronica’s into Botox and fillers as well as “laser facials.” When it comes to her makeup, she’s hitting up the Target.

Not Surprisingly, Her Mugshot Going Viral Has Ended Up Flooding Her DMs

“I’m a Botox and filler girl!,” she told The Post on Tuesday. “I will 100% tell you that I get Botox done a couple of times a year.”

What she spends on Botox and fillers she saves on her makeup. You’re not going to find her throwing down tons of money on makeup.

“I’m a Target girl, I’m balling on a budget,” she admitted. “I’m not out here making millions and millions of dollars!”

The added attention that Veronica’s received has her contemplating a modeling career. It’s also left the eligible bachelorette fielding her fair share of DMs.

Despite some horror stories when it comes to DMs, Veronica says that most of the people sliding into her DMs “have been kind.” That doesn’t mean she’s going to be rushing into anything.

She learned her lesson from the reckless driving arrest. You’re not going to find her doing 99 in a 55 again. She said, “I definitely made a mistake. I don’t condone it, [and] I will never speed again.”

Will Veronica Koval land herself a modeling gig after all of this? That’s anyone’s guess. It wouldn’t be the first time someone did so from the attention a mugshot received.

Whether that happens or not, she has everything it takes to become a star on Instagram. That includes the perfect attitude for it.

She said of leaning into the viral attention, “I just try and turn everything into a positive. That’s always been my personality.”