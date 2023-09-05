Woman Who Wants Pickleball Court Closed Is Trying To Sell $36M House That Has A Pickleball Court In The Backyard

Videos by OutKick

Well, well, well…look what we have here from the pickleball noise complainers.

Let’s go to San Francisco where the super rich are officially fed up with pickleball, the sport that is now preventing MASSIVE real estate deals from getting finalized due to the noise associated with courts.

We just told you guys how these complainers were starting to raise hell and then two weeks after our report, Holly Peterson, the wife of venture capitalist Karl Peterson, started a Change.org petition (it’s been removed) to have a public pickleball court in the Presidio Wall area “environmentally assessed due to the noise” from the pickleball players, according to the San Francisco Standard.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Here’s where the twist comes in for Holly: The house she and Cash Money Karl are trying to sell for $36,000,000 has a pickleball in the backyard which is a unique twist, but there’s even another plot twist to all of this.

According to their real estate agent, the couple lost a potential buyer for their $36M 8-bedroom, 12,000 sq. ft. mansion because of the pickleball court noise.

Aw, schucks.

In her Change.org petition, Holly demanded “an immediate stop to pickleball” on the courts behind her house that are in a park.

“The endless racket [from the pickleball games] threatens the fragile ecosystem and our community’s prestige,” the petition noted. “This isn’t just about us—it’s about preserving nature for future generations.”

Plot twist No. 3: Holly and Cash Money Karl ARE “pickleball lovers,” but they have a problem with the dusk-to-dawn pickleball matches that have made life in their neighborhood miserable.

Holly and Cash Money Karl aren’t the first homeowners to call on local officials to close public pickleball courts. Complaints are skyrocketing across the country with some cities actually pulling the plug on their pickleball courts, only to have players push through a locked gate to get on their beloved courts.

But Holly and CMK are the first couple OutKick knows of that has attempted a court closure to sell a house. That’s a brand new angle.

Rachel Stuhlmann, the world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer, who is now dabbling in pickleball says the solution could be a curfew.

“People are entitled to their opinions and feelings,” Stuhlmann said in August. “If the sound is keeping people up at night, maybe there could be some kind of mutually agreed upon Pickleball curfew where Pickleball play stops by a certain time so people can sleep peacefully.”

What’s crystal clear is that both sides are digging in for a fight. Pickleball has huge financial backing and the Peterson family clearly has cash to burn on a fight in the name of selling a $36 million mansion.

Pickleball’s not going anywhere, according to Stuhlmann, who says the future is here to stay.

“It’s amazing how many people have picked it up,” the influencer said. “I love how it’s a way for people to get out of the house and stay active and have fun. It’s so accessible and generally easy for people to pick up. I’ve spent some time with the Professional Pickleball Association community and it’s filled with happy, passionate, and fun people. The tour has such a positive vibe and I love how happy pickleball makes people.”