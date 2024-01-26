Woman Says Threesome Took A Turn When The Couple She Went Home With Broke Up While She Was Sitting Between Them Naked

Videos by OutKick

A threesome sound like a really good idea on paper. They’re the most popular of the fetishes in America, as discussed on Nightcaps recently, for a reason.

What’s more fun than three consenting adults who, may or may not, love each other spending a little time getting to know one another better? Not much in a lot of people’s books.

Couple breaks up with one another during threesome (Image Credit: Getty)

Well as we’ve learned on more than one occasion, threesome don’t always play out as planned – even by the most prepared among us. A recent caller into the Australian show The Hook Up proves just how poorly threesome can turn out.

The woman told hosts, Pip Rasmussen and Dee Salmin, a story about the time she “went home with a couple and they broke up while I was there, naked, between them.”

The hosts were understandably taken aback by the woman’s introduction to her story. Rasmussen responded by saying, “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Take it from the top.”

That’s exactly what the woman does. She resets the story by explaining, “So, we went to, like, a dating event, and I had met these two lovely, sexy humans.”

“And we had made out and [I] had been invited to their home,” she continues. “And then when we were having some fun back at their place, they then got upset with one another and proceeded to break up while I was sitting between them.”

When Salmin throws out, “I’m just picturing all three of you naked, sitting on the bed,” things take another turn. The woman says that she was the only one who was naked at this point in the evening.

This Has To Be One Of The Most Awkward Threesome Experiences Of All-Time

As awkward as that sounds, there’s still plenty of awkwardness left to the story. Before she can make her escape from a situation, a situation that has her seated naked between two strangers who have just broken up, she ends up briefly serving as the couple’s mediator.

She says, “Oh guys, she was like, ‘Boy, get out of here [to her boyfriend]. I want to talk to this random girl that I picked up tonight.'”

“I’m like, OK, great. Love this. She’s told me all these things that she’s upset about, I’m like, OK, I’m going to go tell him these things to communicate for you, because you’re not doing that.”

“You’ve suddenly become the mediator in this fight,” Rasmussen adds. “Literally,” the woman responds.

It turns out she was an even worse mediator than she was a threesome partner. The situation between the boyfriend and girlfriend gets worse and this is when she decides it’s time to go.

“She says something nasty to him, and he freaks out, and he’s like, ‘I’m done. I’m done with this. We’re done.’ I’m like, OK, I’m just going to go. Goodbye.”

This Sounds Bad For The Couple, But They’re Probably Doing Just Fine

Talk about a messy situation getting messier. This sounds really bad for the couple here, but if I had to guess it sounds worse than it actually ended up. Everyone knows a couple that loves to fight.

These two are no doubt about it that couple. One of them threw out the idea of a threesome for the sole purpose of starting a fight during the threesome.

They knew going into this they weren’t the threesome couple, but they also knew that they love the arguing, breaking up, and getting back together. That’s why they ultimately couldn’t help themselves.

Everyone’s a winner in this one. I know it doesn’t look that way, but the couple got what they wanted. They’re still going strong and the woman has a great story about a threesome gone wrong.