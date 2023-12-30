Woman Says She Was Fired After Making Out With Her Boss In Front Of His Wife At The Company Christmas Party

Videos by OutKick

If you made it through your company Christmas party without getting fired consider yourself lucky. A young accountant working her way up in the corporate world revealed how easy it is to go from enjoying a couple of drinks to making out with your boss and ending up unemployed.

The twenty-something accountant told the story of how she lost her job at her Christmas party last year on Reddit. Influencer Chloe Cotterell turned the woman’s admission into story time for one of her TikTok makeup videos – because why not make it confusing for the causal viewer?

A random office Christmas party (Image Credit: Getty)

The story starts off by laying the groundwork about the small company the young accountant used to work for. She explains that she was surrounded by mostly men in their 50s, who would constantly hit on her.

This included her boss, who was half of a husband-and-wife joint-CEO team. The boss, called Mark for the purposes of the story, handled the business side of things. His wife, referred to as Michelle, was responsible for HR.

The year leading up to her eventual firing was a rough one for Mark and Michelle. They were going through a tough time in their relationship, and being that it was a small company, everyone was well aware of this.

According to the young accountant, the husband and wife always put on great Christmas parties. Last year’s party was no exception and she enjoyed a few of the adult beverages provided.

“At the work Christmas party I got very… I got very drunk okay?,” Cotterell explained as if she was the young accountant. “And I do some stuff I’m not… I just don’t like what I do when I’m drunk.”

The Young Woman Ends Up Getting Herself Fired For Her Christmas Party Antics

She started off the stuff she doesn’t like when she’s drunk by making out with a 22-year-old co-worker of hers. She says, “There is one guy I work with, let’s call him James. James isn’t 50. James is 22, he’s basically my age.”

“I think there’s always been that sort of tension between us and at the work Christmas party we ended up making out and it wasn’t in a private space, it was kind of directly at the dinner table.”

James ended up leaving early that night and the other guys took her make-out session with him as an open invitation for them. She continued, “I feel like the other men kind of thought this was a go-ahead that I was about to start making out with all of them and I did.”

All of them included her boss Mark. To make matters worse, she made out with her boss in front of his wife. Needless to say, the wife wasn’t happy with the performance.

When the young accountant returned to work, she received a meeting invite with both of the CEOs. She knew exactly what the meeting invite meant.

She said, “I kind of knew straight away at that point that I was about to lose my job and I did.”

So it didn’t work out for her at this company and she’s known as the woman who was fired for having too much fun at a Christmas party. People have been fired for much worse.

She sounds like a hard worker. A young accountant who just needs the right environment, preferably with a single CEO, to thrive in.