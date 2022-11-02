Woman Says She Hooked Up With A Lawyer For Free Legal Advice

If you’re looking for some legal advice and you’re short on cash this woman might have a hack for you. She took care of her own legal troubles and shared a video of how she was able to do so for free.

Gina Penelope shared a video on TikTok captioned,” No love story we didn’t work out but god bless him haha frank you will always be remembered.” Her advice racked up more than 1.5 million views.

She shared in the video that she looked up a lawyer on LinkedIn. She then visited a Starbucks located near him for a week straight with hopes of bumping into him.

Dated a lawyer for legal advice (Image Credit: Gina Penelope/TikTok)

Gina did bump into him and the lawyer eventually asked her out. They dated for about a month and during that time she was able to get enough help from “Frank” to resolve her legal issues.

“A few years ago I needed legal advice and I couldn’t afford it. So I researched on LinkedIn [for] a lawyer in my area that could help me,” she described in the text of the video. “And then ‘bumped into him’ for a week straight at his local Starbucks until he asked me out.”

“We dated for about a month in which he helped me out so much and I got my legal procedure resolved.”

Warn All The Lawyers Out There

The comment section was very supportive of the move. There were some skeptics, but according to Gina, her story is true.

She answered to one of those skeptics that it is true, but she hasn’t had much luck trying to recreate the moment with other situations. She said, “It is!! I had tried it again on other matters and it hasn’t work out as well, but I’m so proud of that one!!”

This is both genius and a sign. Be on the lookout for this one, especially if you’re a lawyer.