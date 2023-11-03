Woman Says Men Should Spend A Minimum Of $200 On A First Date For Her Presence

Videos by OutKick

For some a low-key approach to a first date is still good enough. Dinner at a nice sit-down restaurant while getting to know each other followed by a movie or an activity like bowling is an easy way to feel each other out.

That’s just not going to cut it for others. A woman being interviewed on the street during a night out with her friend is one such example. She wants hundreds of dollars spent for her to grace any men taking her out with her presence.

The interviewer asked the two friends, “What’s the most a man should spend on a first date?”

Her answer to the question, which even caught her friend off-guard, was a minimum of $200 for a first date with her. She said, “I feel like if I’m going to get ready and I’m going to use all my products to come out with you, I need like a minimum of $200.”

She was then asked what the man gets in return for shelling out a minimum of $200. Without hesitation she responded, “My presence.”

The woman added, “I’m here to get to know you, you invited me out.”

Now I know what you’re thinking, that’s insanely narcissistic. While that appears to be the case, on the surface anyway, that’s not the entire story.

She explains that she doesn’t just roll out of bed first-date ready. There’s a lot of prep that goes into leaving the house and there’s a cost associated with that.

When pressed by the interviewer about why her date has to spend at least $200 on a date with her because she has to do her makeup, she breaks down the cost of her getting ready to go out.

You see, we’re not talking about any kind of makeup. She’s using some high-end products. Her moisturizer alone costs $400. Then there’s the $300 eye cream and her $300 serum.

I admit, I wasn’t following her logic at first. When she broke it all down and did the math on the cost of her products it all came into focus for me.

Her answer sounds insanely narcissistic, because it is. Good luck to the poor suckers who ask her out on a date.