Woman Returns To Her Sugar Baby Lifestyle After Her Boyfriend Ends Up Behind Bars

A former sugar baby had given up the lifestyle and thought it was behind her when she started dating her boyfriend. Unfortunately the man who rescued her from that life wound up in prison.

After he was locked up she was faced with getting a job or returning to a life of being showered with gifts from men. She went back to life she knew before she met her boyfriend.

Her name is Saffron, and like many love stories, hers started in a strip club seven years ago. That’s where she met her boyfriend Luke. At the time she was working at the club and making the most of the sugar baby lifestyle.

“I was used to men buying me really expensive things and gifting me lots,” she said. “When we got together Luke took that role on and he provided everything for me.”

He would buy her all kinds of expensive gifts from Tiffany jewelry to Louis Vuitton bags. The gifts from her boyfriend stopped about a year and a half ago when he was sent to prison to serve a three-year sentence.

Saffron wanted to maintain the lifestyle she had become accustomed to and eventually returned to the world she knows best. She started by cutting down on the visits to see her boyfriend.

She admitted, “I have cut down my visits with Luke because it is really sad and emotional just to go and see him and go to a prison.”

Saffron Is All In On The Sugar Baby Lifestyle Until Her Boyfriend Serves His Time

About six months ago Saffron got to work on her social media, where she started actively searching for sugar daddies to send her gifts. But other prison wives aren’t happy with her moves.

Understandably, she’s not concerning herself with the opinions of the other prison wives. She has goals for herself and one of those goals is not going out to find a job.

Saffron said, “I always wanted to be a stay-at-home girlfriend and I always envisioned I would be surrounded by money and wealth and not having to work.”

A woman with goals who just so happens to rely on men, preferably married men because they’re less of a hassle, to shower her with gifts. She’s not the problem here.

She’s just out here surviving while her boyfriend does his time. So don’t start blaming her for married men spending their money on her instead of their families.

Saffron isn’t having any of it, “At the end of the day it should be up to him to say no and to turn away other women.”

Spot the lie in that. She’s not out meeting up with these men or crossing physical boundaries. This is all transactional and completely up to the men.

Think of this all as a bump in the road of what is at the end of the day a classic love story between Saffron and Luke. I think once this is all behind them they’re going to live happily ever after.

@saffronmariexx YOU ARENT GOING TO MARRY YOUR FRIENDS! Truth is I needed to hear this myself. When life gets tougher you run from your feminine energy and put up barriers to protect yourself. Take some time, breathe and get back to being yourself💛 #generousmen #generousmenonly #relatable #relationship #fyp ♬ original sound – Saf✨