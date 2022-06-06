Woman plays The National Anthem With A Saw

After we all saw Top Gun, Americans are starving for more ways to be patriotic. A woman at the Oakland Athletics’ Coliseum just played the National Anthem using a saw like it was a violin.

Absolutely a first, at least for us.

Ever heard a National Anthem being played on a saw? @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/be0YYT1YIn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2022

Caroline McCaskey made this sound relatively enjoyable considering the instruments and we couldn’t think of an event more fitting for California. Our question is how did she learn this talent? We all took music class in fifth or sixth grade and none of our instrument choices involved a saw.

Being honest, this was a solid choice to roll with in this rendition of the National Anthem because her notes echoed wonderfully off those empty seats. God forbid we had paying customers in those chairs maybe we don’t get the same pitch? Perhaps the Oakland Athletics can start allowing fans sing the anthem, rather than hired professionals?

It’d surely be more entertaining than their baseball team that refuses to spend money. Seriously, though — she’s not bad.