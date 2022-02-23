Woman Holding Baby Storms Court During High School Hoops Game

Videos by OutKick

There’s never been a good reason to storm a field or court, especially for high school games, but this high school mom stormed the court with a baby in her arms. For a nation that’s become obsessed with vaccines for our children, surely everyone will lose their minds when they see a mother holding her child like Adrian Peterson holds a football. Watch:

We’d assume Child Protective Services will take a look at this. Walking onto a court where literally anyone can bump that baby out your arms is stupidity on full display. Most of us weren’t allowed to ride a bike without a helmet as kids — we can assume this mom will have her baby doing 360’s on a dirt bike by next year.

Really makes you wonder what could’ve happened on that floor that warranted this type of reaction?