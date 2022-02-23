in High School Sports

Woman Holding Baby Storms Court During High School Hoops Game

1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

There’s never been a good reason to storm a field or court, especially for high school games, but this high school mom stormed the court with a baby in her arms. For a nation that’s become obsessed with vaccines for our children, surely everyone will lose their minds when they see a mother holding her child like Adrian Peterson holds a football. Watch:

We’d assume Child Protective Services will take a look at this. Walking onto a court where literally anyone can bump that baby out your arms is stupidity on full display. Most of us weren’t allowed to ride a bike without a helmet as kids — we can assume this mom will have her baby doing 360’s on a dirt bike by next year.

Really makes you wonder what could’ve happened on that floor that warranted this type of reaction?

High school basketballVideoWomen's Basketball

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here