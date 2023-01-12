Woman Hires Dancers To Perform “Another One Bites The Dust” During Her Funeral

Funerals are supposed to be a “celebration of life,” so what better way to honor someone then by jamming out to a classic rock song one last time?

I didn’t personally know Sandie Woods, but after this story I wish I did. She must have been a TRIP and the life of a party.

The 65-year-old made it known that when she died, she wanted a flash mob of dancers to perform Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust.”

Friends say that the tongue-in-cheek song selection perfectly encapsulated Sandie’s humor and way of life.

“She wanted everyone to remember her funeral but not for a sad reason,” one of Sandie’s friends told the BBC. “Everyone is sad and grieving because she is not here anymore but that doesn’t mean her final day had to be that way.”

Flash mob dancers perform during a British woman’s funeral. (Samantha Ryalls / SWNS)

MOURNERS BEGAN SINGING ALONG TO THE SONG

About six months prior to her death from tongue cancer, Sandie had her friends begin making funeral arrangements – including finding a dancing group that would actually take the gig.

After many groups initially passed up on the rather bizarre request, the 10-member Flaming Feathers agreed.

The wild but pretty damn awesome video shows mourners inside of a church when all of the sudden the classic Queen song starts RIPPING over speakers. Next thing you know, the dancers begin walking down the aisle before turning around and performing a dancing routine.

At first, many of the people in attendance were like what is happening. But the awkward moment soon turned into exactly what Sandie wanted – a celebration as everyone began joining in and clapping along! Let’s gooo!

I 100% WANT THIS TO HAPPEN AT MY FUNERAL

I absolutely love this. My uncle has told me for years that when he eventually dies, he wants Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way,” to be played.

Personally, I hope I don’t die anytime soon because I’m all about life.

But when I do, I want Avicii’s “Fade Into Darkness,” played. Someone mark this down and start it at 0:40 seconds in. Great, thanks.

“GOING OUT IN STYLE”

Listen – death stinks. It’s the worst thing ever. Wakes and funerals are one of the most dreaded things anyone ever has to go through.

Between the smell of the flowers, the dim lighting, the moth ball raggedy suits that the old people are wearing and the great aunts using way too much perfume, it’s just an awful experience. Oh, and there’s also someone that you care about whose dead.

So why not ACTUALLY celebrate someone’s final memories of them on Earth the way they want to? We need to start normalizing funerals and wakes like this.

“Another One Bites The Dust?” Come on, that is funny.

65-year-old Sandie Woods had a flash mob dance during her funeral. (Samantha Ryalls / SWNS)

More people need to have Sandie’s humor. Not only did she have the flash mob dancers and the church singalong, but she also had a horse-drawn hearse and her favorite sparkling shoes crafted on the casket.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough she summed it up perfectly.

The words “Going out in style,” were etched on the coffin.

Yes you did, Sandie. Yes you did.