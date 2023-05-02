Woman Has Great Time — A Really Great Time — During Performance Of Tchaikovsky’s ‘Symphony No. 5’

Videos by OutKick

Tchaikovsky, you dog…

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky has been dead for 130 years but his music lives on, and boy does it ever.

Do you know what the Russian composer can say that few, if any, other composers and/or artists can say? That they wrote a piece of music that slapped so hard it caused a woman in the audience to experience a “loud and full-body orgasm.”

It happened during an orchestra performance of Tachaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5 In E Minor” (don’t worry; you won’t get lost if you haven’t heard the first four) at — of all places — the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

And guess what, there’s an audio clip of it that has since gone viral.

Multiple people who attended the the L.A. Philharmonic concert reported hearing a woman letting out a ‘loud full body orgasm’ during Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony



“I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and… pic.twitter.com/UmfS5ycTmp — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) May 1, 2023

To my knowledge, Beethoven never pulled this off. Nor did the likes of Mozart, Bach, Liszt, Wagner, Chopin, or Gershwin. Did Barry White even accomplish this? I don’t think he did.

But Tchaikovsky — the man who wrote an entire snooze-inducing ballet about a nutcracker — just pulled something off from beyond the grave that a lot of living dudes can’t even do.

And he did it through the power of classical music.

The incident would’ve been enough to put Tchaikovsky on a Russian postage stamp had he not already been on several. (Getty Images)

The Incident Cemented Tchaikovsky’s Legacy

I don’t know the mechanics of how this went down, but I’m guessing Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5” has a doozy of a bass line. One that when played right, starts rattling the stage, rafters, and, most importantly, seats of the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Perhaps the upright bass player was playing a little too forte, or mezzo forte that was lacking in the mezzo department, and accidentally unleashed the raw sexual energy pent up for over a century in the notation of “Symphony No. 5 In E Minor.”

It could’ve been the percussion too. Maybe the timpani player rolled just a bit too hard and initiated the When Harry Met Sally “I’ll have what she’s having” moment.

Whatever the case, Tchaikovsky just asserted himself as an Alpha of the classical music world. He accomplished something Eddie Van Halen’s “Brown Sound” couldn’t even pull off.

If you thought Stranger Things was big for Metallica, just wait and see what this does for Tchaikovsky. I expect to see his records flying off shelves and at the top of Spotify charts in the coming days.

